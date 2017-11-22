90 Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Photographs

The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats above the street during the 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

New York City Police Department officers carry two US flags, in memory of those killed during the September 11th terrorist attacks in the 2001 parade.

The Betty Boop balloon makes its way down the parade route during the 1995 parade.

The new Honey Nut Cheerios Bee balloon moves through Times Square in New York during 1999 Parade.

N.Y. Mets Tug McGraw, Ron Taylor and Ron Swoboda ride in the 1969 parade after their World Series win against the Baltimore Orioles.

The first Mickey Mouse balloon, designed with the help of Walt Disney in the 1934 parade.

Floats make their way through the streets of Manhattan during the 1933 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Miss Muffett float in the first Macy's parade in 1924, when it was still known as the Macy's Christmas Parade.

















The arrival of Thanksgiving not only marks a day of eating turkey, stuffing and pie, but also the return of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For its 91st year, the 2017 parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 28 legacy balloons, 26 floats and familiar performances by various marching bands, cheerleaders and celebrity guests.

Started in 1924 as the Macy’s Christmas Parade, the procession is a staple on the screens of American homes on Thanksgiving morning—a prelude to the equally iconic turkey eating and football watching. With more than 3.5 million spectators expected (and another 50 million watching from the comfort of home), the parade is one of New York City’s largest annual events.

Despite being around for nearly a century, Macy’s has kept parade-viewers on their toes with something new each year. Though some staples are brought back annually, floats and balloons are constantly added and changed, and 2017 will mark the debut of characters such as Olaf from Disney’s Frozen.

These images—stretching as far back as 1924—are a fun trip through the history of one the country’s favorite parades.