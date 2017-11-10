McKinsey Hires Saudi Princelings—Could It Be Innocent Nepotism?

The Wall Street Journal has put McKinsey & Co under the microscope for its overseas hiring practices, reporting that the prestigious American consulting firm has hired relatives of Saudi officials and royal family members in recent years—just as it raised business stakes in the country.

WSJ reveals that, during McKinsey’s consultation with the Saudi government on matters including the initial public offering (a deal estimated at $100 billion, per Reuters.) of Aramco, the state-owned oil company, the firm hired at least two children of Aramco’s chairman Khalid al-Falih, who is also Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.

McKinsey also reportedly hired at least six other royal relatives, including the son of Saudi’s finance minister and a son of Khaled Bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, CEO of state-owned Saudi Arabian Mining Co., per Wall Street Journal.

Hiring unqualified relatives of foreign officials violates the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, which prohibits bribery, including non-cash benefits, between U.S. companies and foreign officials.

In 2016, JPMorgan Chase paid $264 million to settle a nepotism case of hiring unqualified friends and relatives of Chinese government officials in exchange for business, NPR reported.

McKinsey argues that their case is nothing more than a coincidence. The firm has purely merit-based hiring policies that “prevent conflicts and preserve confidentiality,” a McKinsey spokesperson told Observer.

Nevertheless, McKinsey seems to have a pretty good idea of their candidates’ backgrounds. In the past five years, McKinsey’s Middle East offices have rejected more than 100 candidates with influential relatives, the firm told The Wall Street Journal.

While it’s unclear whether nepotism was involved, it’s not surprising to find a top consulting firm like McKinsey having a staff profile inherently skewed toward the wealthy and powerful.

In Saudi Arabia and the developing world at large, children of business and political elites often monopolize the access to scarce educational resources, such as study abroad, a resume item McKinsey favors heavily. The energy minister Khalid A. Al-Falih himself attended college at Texas A&M University and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1982.

On a global level, McKinsey is known for strict meritocracy in its hiring practices.

Robin Schlinkert, a London-based former McKinsey employee, said in a Quora post, “My experience at McKinsey was that the interview and selection process were run very professionally. In my time there, I probably conducted more than 100 interviews, and not once has anyone ‘put in a word’ or otherwise tried to influence the process.”

Adam AbdelFattah, another former McKinsey employee, wrote on Quota, “The only difference a referral makes is it allows your online application to be viewed by the recruiters faster than average.”