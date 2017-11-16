Menendez Survives: Judge Declares Mistrial Due to Hung Jury

NEWARK — In a stunning turn of events for Sen. Bob Menendez, the jury weighing corruption charges against him deadlocked and was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts.

U.S. District Judge William H. Walls declared a mistrial on Thursday afternoon after the jurors — seven women and five men — indicated for the second time this week that they were at an impasse, with no unanimity on any of the charges against the Democratic senator after more than three days of deliberations. For 11 of those jurors, deliberations extended over another four days last week before an alternate was subbed in on Monday.

The result, after years of serving in the Senate under indictment and nearly 11 weeks on trial, is that Menendez dodged the bullet of a criminal conviction. He will return to public life scarred and bruised but with a new lease on his political life.

Addressing a crowd of reporters outside the courtroom, choking up at several points, Menendez thanked God, his family, his legal team, and Sens. Cory Booker and Lindsey Graham, who came to Newark to testify on his behalf.

“I want to thank the jury: 12 New Jerseyans who saw through the government’s false claims and used their Jersey common sense to reject it,” Menendez said.

He blasted the FBI and the Justice Department.

“The way this case started was wrong. The way it was investigated was wrong. The way it was prosecuted was wrong, and the way it was tried was wrong as well,” he said. “Certain elements of the FBI and of our state cannot understand or even worse accept that the Latino kid from Union City and Hudson County can grow up to be a United States senator and be honest.”

He added, “I’ve made my share of mistakes, but my mistakes were never a crime.”

Menendez also had a message for some Democrats who were circling around him, testing the waters for a potential Senate run in the event of a conviction.

“To those who were digging my political grave so they could jump into my seat, I know who you are and I won’t forget you,” Menendez said.

Justice Department prosecutors could choose to re-try the case. They did not address reporters assembled outside the courthouse and did not say Thursday whether they would pursue a new trial.

“The Department of Justice appreciates the jury’s service in this lengthy trial,” said DOJ spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle. “The department will carefully consider next steps in this important matter and report to the court at the appropriate time.”

Prosecutors had charged that Menendez, a Democrat who joined the Senate in 2006, acted as the “personal United States senator” for his top donor and co-defendant, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

In the arrangement described by prosecutors over nine weeks before the jury started deliberating, Melgen regaled Menendez with lavish accommodations on a trip to Paris, flights on a private jet, stays at Melgen’s private villa in the Dominican Republic, and more than $700,000 in political donations to Menendez and Democratic political committees in New Jersey supporting his 2012 re-election bid. Those perks allowed Menendez to live the high life, lead federal prosecutor Peter Koski argued, giving him a “lifestyle that reads like a travel brochure for the rich and the famous.”

In exchange for those perks, prosecutors charged, Menendez went to bat for Melgen on several occasions in Washington, pressing Obama administration officials on what they could do to ensure that the Dominican Republic honored a contract Melgen had acquired to provide cargo-screening equipment at 12 Dominican ports and nudging State Department officials to grant visas to Melgen’s foreign girlfriends.

When Melgen was under scrutiny from federal health regulators over $8.9 million in irregular billings to Medicare for the macular-degeneration drug Lucentis, Menendez met with then-U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to ask whether the Medicare reimbursement policies affecting Melgen made sense.

U.S. bribery law required the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Menendez and Melgen explicitly agreed to an illicit quid pro quo. But defense attorneys for both men said that Melgen and Menendez were friends going back decades and that their relationship was being misconstrued as corrupt.

“Acting out of friendship is not improper, it is not corrupt,” Menendez’s lead attorney, Abbe Lowell, a top Washington criminal defense lawyer, argued at the outset of the trial.

Koski argued that “there is no doubt that the defendants enjoyed each other’s company and developed a friendship.”

“Friends can commit crimes together,” Koski argued. “Friends can bribe each other.”

Prosecutors from the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section in Washington, D.C., laid out in detail how Menendez would receive gifts or donations from Melgen at certain points closely coinciding with his actions to press the eye doctor’s interests in Washington. Legal analysts and pundits following the trial said it was a circumstantial case, with a series of unseemly facts but no smoking gun email or wiretap or recording or witness to prove that Menendez and Melgen agreed to a quid pro quo.

The jurors were dug in, with some willing to convict and some unwilling until the end.

“I find that you’re unable to reach a verdict,” Walls said from the bench shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, “and that there’s no alternative but to declare a mistrial.”

Asked about the possibility of a retrial, Soliman said it was “very telling” that prosecutors could not convince a jury in New Jersey to convict.

“After millions of dollars spent against him and an arsenal of unlimited resources, it’s a hung jury — and this is after … weighing hundreds of documents of evidence and testimony from witnesses on both sides,” he said.

The case had implications far beyond New Jersey. With a slim, 52-seat majority in the Senate, a Menendez conviction could have opened the door for another Republican seat. Menendez, in the conviction scenario, would have had to resign before Jan. 16, while Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, remained in office.

Now, Menendez is poised to run for re-election in 2018 for another Senate term. He did not take questions outside the courthouse. But his top political strategist, Mike Soliman, said New Jerseyans could expect an announcement “in the coming weeks.”

“If you take a look at the senator’s fundraising activities and active public schedule despite the trial of the past weeks, all things indicate to him running for re-election; and you should expect an announcement from him in the coming weeks,” Soliman told Observer.

Governor-elect Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) both said Thursday after Walls declared a mistrial that Menendez would have their support if he chose to run.

“Senator Menendez is a strong voice for New Jersey, and I look forward to working with him to stand up for our people against President Trump’s disastrous tax hike and further efforts to kill the Affordable Care Act,” Murphy said in a statement. “Should he decide to seek re-election, he will have my full support.”

Sweeney said he would “absolutely” back Menendez in 2018.

“He was tried, they brought their charges and they couldn’t didn’t find him guilty,” Sweeney said. “We should move on.”

A spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee said that if Menendez chose to run again, “New Jersey voters will reject him.”

“After hearing details of Bob Menendez’s corruption during his bribery trial, New Jerseyans are disgusted,” said NRSC spokesman Bob Salera. But at least one Republican senator, Graham, the South Carolina Republican, said he was “pleased” for Menendez.

“I’ve always thought he was an honest guy,” Graham said after the mistrial, according to Herb Jackson of the Record.

.@LindseyGrahamSC on @SenatorMenendez I’m pleased for Bob. I’ve always thought he’s an honest guy 1/2 — Herb Jackson (@HerbNJDC) November 16, 2017

The bribery case began amid a much more lurid backdrop. The Justice Department received word from an anonymous tipster in 2012 claiming that Menendez had been patronizing underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic, Melgen’s native country, where the two men would sometimes travel to unwind.

There were no prostitutes. Several Dominican women who were named by the anonymous tipster denied ever having met Menendez. Two women who were interviewed by the Daily Caller promoting the prostitution storyline later recanted and said they were paid by a Dominican lawyer to smear the senator. ABC News reported that a Republican operative was shopping around the claims to U.S. media outlets. The Washington Post reported based on anonymous sources that “the CIA had obtained credible evidence, including Internet protocol addresses, linking Cuban agents to the prostitution claims and to efforts to plant the story in U.S. and Latin American media.”

But the salacious din of prostitution, although it never yielded any charges, led the FBI and prosecutors down a separate path investigating Menendez’s relationship with Melgen, by far his top financial backer for years.

Melgen was paid $21 million by Medicare in 2012 — the highest-billing physician in the United States. In a separate trial earlier this year, Melgen was convicted of defrauding Medicare through his use of the drug Lucentis, which is used to treat macular degeneration. Melgen’s fraud was parceling out the contents of one vial of Lucentis to several different patients, and billing Medicare per patient instead of per vial.

Menendez thanked Melgen and his family on Thursday and alluded to the eye doctor’s pending appeal in that case. “I wish my dear friend Sal success in his continuing search for justice,” Menendez said.

Menendez, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, could face an uphill climb to re-election next year because Republicans will have an arsenal of unseemly facts about his relationship with Melgen at the ready. But New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972, and if the Democrats rally around the senator, it would be difficult to topple him.

“I’ve spent 43 years, my entire adult life, in public service to the people of New Jersey and the nation,” Menendez said. “I look forward to going back to Washington to fight for the people of New Jersey and all across the country.”

“Today is resurrection day, and I want to thank God once again,” he added.

Christian Hetrick contributed.