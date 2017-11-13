Mickey Drexler Wants to Part With This Oceanfront Hamptons Home

Drexler has taken the cottage on and off the market before.

Mickey Drexler's incredible Hamptons home is back on the market. Click through to see inside the dreamy getaway.















Mickey Drexler, the former CEO and current Chairman of J. Crew Group, is once again considering his options with this Wainscott beach house.

Drexler purchased the seaside Hamptons home for $17 million in September 2008. He first put it on the market for $26.5 million in 2014, but the home was discounted to $22.5 million by 2015—it was then lowered to $21.5 million in 2016. The beach house recently reappeared for the same $21.5 million ask, before mysteriously vanishing from the market a few days ago.

But it’s back, and Drexler seems determined to part with the 3,500-square-foot Wainscott home this time around—it’s further discounted to $17.95 million.

This isn’t Drexler’s first time dealing with Hamptons home sales—he sold Andy Warhol’s former Montauk estate for $50 million in 2015, reportedly setting a record in the area.

This three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home might not have quite the same impact, but the picturesque getaway is still pretty incredible. It’s just steps from the ocean, and is located, appropriately, on Beach Lane—it occupies 2.3 acres of coveted oceanfront property, including 315 feet of ocean frontage, and there’s a boardwalk with private access to the beach.

The living room has double height ceilings and large picture windows, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Paul Brennan and Ronald White, with an open floor plan for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen overlooks Wainscott Pond, with a separate media area and a unique egg-shaped fireplace.

There are multiple wraparound decks that make use of the home’s picture-perfect beach backdrop, because sunset dining is obviously a necessity here.

Another fashion bigwig’s oceanfront home is also on the market, and it’s very close by—Elie Tahari’s Sagaponack home is currently up for grabs, but it’ll set you back $45 million.