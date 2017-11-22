Jasmine Tookes Is Already Over Her East Hampton House

By
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes wants to sell her East Hampton home. Click through to see inside.
Corcoran
She and her now ex-boyfriend bought the house just last year.
Corcoran
The living room features a brick-framed fireplace.
Corcoran
There are six bedrooms.
Corcoran
Advertisement
The master suite is on the first floor.
Corcoran
Look closely at the whiteboard...
Corcoran
The pool is surrounded by brick deck.
Corcoran
Advertisement
The house is on nearly 0.5 acres of land.
Corcoran
It's right by the bay beaches.
Corcoran
It's now slightly discounted.
Corcoran
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Model Jasmine Tookes may be looking at new summer homes for 2018.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, who just walked the runway during the label’s reportedly quite stressful Shanghai show, is trying to sell her East Hampton getaway…but it doesn’t seem like she had much time to actually enjoy the place.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes in Shanghai. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski

She and her then-boyfriend, fellow model Tobias Sorensen, purchased the six-bedroom, three-bathroom house just a year ago, in 2016, for $960,000, per WWDAlas, Tookes and Sorensen broke up not long after purchasing the charming 2,900-square-foot house at 34 Settlers Landing Lane, and it appeared on the sales market in July this year, asking just under $1.2 million.

The two-story house, which is located on 0.5 acres, is now asking a slightly discounted $1.15 million. It’s just a short ways away from the bay beaches, promises the listing held by Corcoran broker Cristina Matos.

The master suite, with cathedral ceilings, is located on the first floor, as is a full guest suite. The four additional bedrooms are on the second floor, and the living room features a brick-framed fireplace. Outside, there’s a pool surrounded by a very Hamptons-esque brick deck.

Jasmine Tookes and Tobias Sorensen broke up shortly after purchasing the home. Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan

Tookes and Sorensen either didn’t actually move in—or perhaps the former couple already moved all their belongings out—as the listing photos show that the house is devoid of both furniture and décor.

There is, however, one mark that the model was definitely in the home at some point—in the kitchen, the listing photos show a small whiteboard next to the refrigerator, with “Jasmine was here” written in script.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page