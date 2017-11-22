Murphy Accepting Applications for His Administration

The biggest employer in the state is hiring.

Governor-elect Phil Murphy, a Democrat who takes office on Jan. 16, started collecting applications online on Tuesday for jobs in his administration.

“New Jersey’s greatest asset is its people,” Murphy said in a statement. “I call for all those interested in serving our administration to visit the Transition2018 website and submit their resume for consideration. We will put an administration together that reflects New Jersey’s rich diversity of backgrounds and experiences, and we are committed to making those opportunities open to all.”

Act fast because some jobs have already been taken. Murphy tapped Lieutenant Governor-elect Sheila Oliver to lead the Department of Community Affairs, named Democratic lobbyist Pete Cammarano as his chief of staff and picked campaign policy adviser Matt Platkin to be chief counsel. He’s also filled out his transition team with hundreds of advisers and two former state Supreme Court justices.

The state government is New Jersey’s biggest employer, with 68,173 workers as of 2016, according to state records. The median salary is almost $73,000, and the average age in the workforce is 47. Many of those workers, however, are career employees who stay in their positions even as administrations come and go.

Murphy and the transition still have the task of finding hundreds of political appointees for the front office, cabinet posts and top staff at various departments, agencies, boards and commissions.