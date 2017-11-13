Murphy Names 81 Advisers to Transition Team

Governor-elect Phil Murphy rolled out a list of 81 transition advisers on Monday, including former U.S. attorney Paul Fishman and the president of the New Jersey Education Association, Marie Blistan.

The transition team includes former administration officials, such as Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac, who was state treasurer under former Gov. Jim McGreevey; Jennifer Velez, who led the Department of Human Services under Govs. Jon Corzine and Chris Christie from 2007 to 2015; Heather Howard, who was health commissioner under Corzine; and Jack Lettiere, who served as McGreevey’s transportation commissioner.

Some well-regarded policy experts are also on the team, such as David Rosen, the former budget chief of the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services; Cecilia Zalkind, president of Advocates for Children of New Jersey; Martin Robins, the director emeritus of the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center at Rutgers University; Linda Schwimmer, president of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute; and Ronald Chen, co-dean of Rutgers University Law School.

Labor leaders are well represented in the transition committee. In addition to Blistan, who leads the largest teachers union in the state, there is Hetty Rosenstein, state director of the CWA; Ray Pocino, a top official at the Laborers’ International Union of North America; and John Ballantyne, executive secretary-treasurer of the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters.

“Our co-chairs boast a rich diversity of both background and experiences, of valuable government experience and unique outside perspectives,” Murphy said in a statement. “To a person, this transition is full of incredible talent and experience, and I’m thrilled to see them serve.”

Community leaders and think tank officials are part of Murphy’s team as well. Murphy named the president of New Start New Jersey, the think tank he founded and that is currently chaired by his wife, as a co-chair of his Government Technology and Innovation transition committee. That’s Tim Castano.

Murphy last week named Jose Lozano executive director of his transition team. Jose Fernandez, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state, was named director of transition policy committees on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor-elect Sheila Oliver will lead the state Department of Community Affairs, Murphy announced after the election. Several sources in the campaign have said on the condition of anonymity that lobbyist Pete Cammarano of CLB Partners has been selected to be Murphy’s chief of staff.

The full list from the Murphy transition is below:

Director of Transition Policy Committees

Jose Fernandez, former Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs

Senior Advisor to the Transition for Strategy and Policy

Carl Van Horn, Ph.D., Director, John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University

Agriculture

Albert Kelly, Mayor of Bridgeton and President of the League of Municipalities

Alison Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson & Johnson

David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and CEO, AeroFarms

Budget

Henry Coleman, Ph.D., Professor of Public Policy, Rutgers University

Amy Mansue, President, Southern Region at RWJBarnabas Health

John McCormac, Mayor of Woodbridge

David J. Rosen, former Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, New Jersey Office of Legislative Services

Education, Access, and Opportunity

Marie Blistan, President, New Jersey Education Association

Mark Biedron, immediate past President, New Jersey State Board of Education

Rev. Dr. William Howard Jr., former Chair, Rutgers University Board of Governors

Christopher Irving, Ed.D., President, Paterson Board of Education

Gayl Shepard, former President, Montclair Education Association

Jianping Wang, Ed.D., President, Mercer County Community College

Environment and Energy

David Crane, former President and CEO, NRG Energy

Jeanne Fox, former President, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

Kathleen Frangione, former Senior Advisor, Senator John Kerry

Lisa Garcia, Vice President of Litigation for Healthy Communities, Earthjustice

John S. Watson Jr., Vice President, D&R Greenway Land Trust

Government Technology and Innovation

Jay Bhatti, Co-Founder, BrandProject

Jazlyn Carvajal, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Stay On Your Daily

Tim Castano, President, New Start New Jersey

Judith Sheft, Associate Vice President of Technology and Enterprise Development, New Jersey Innovation Institute at NJIT

Avis Yates Rivers, President and CEO, Technology Concepts Group International

Healthcare

Omar Baker, M.D., Co-President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer and Director of Performance Improvement at Riverside Medical Group/ProHealthCare of New Jersey

Shereef Elnahal, M.D., Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health, Veterans Health Administration

Balpreet Grewal-Virk, Ph.D., Director of Community Engagement, Department of Population Health at Hackensack Meridian Health

Valerie Harr, former Director, Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services

Heather Howard, former Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services

Linda Schwimmer, President and CEO, New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute

Maria Vizcarrondo, former President and CEO, United Way of West Essex and West Hudson

Housing

Joseph Della Fave, Executive Director, Ironbound Community Corporation

Christiana Foglio, Founder and CEO, Community Investment Strategies

Michelle Richardson, Executive Director, Hudson County Economic Development Corporation

Renee Wolf Koubiadis, Executive Director, Anti-Poverty Network of New Jersey

Human and Children Services

Zillehuma Hasan, Founding Member and Executive Director, Wafa House, Inc.

Trish Morris-Yamba, Executive Director Emerita, Newark Day Center

Kevin Ryan, President and CEO, Covenant House International

Jennifer Velez, Senior Vice President of Community and Behavioral Health, RWJBarnabas Health

Joseph Youngblood II, Ph.D., Vice Provost and Dean, John S. Watson School of Public Service at Thomas Edison State University

Cecilia Zalkind, President and CEO, Advocates for Children of New Jersey

Labor and Workforce Development

Kevin Brown, New Jersey State Director and Vice President, 32BJ Service Employees International Union

Lizette Delgado, Political Director, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters

Maria Heidkamp, Director, New Start Career Network

Greg Lalevee, Business Manager, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825

James H. Moore, Jr., Ph.D., former Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor

Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey State Director, Communication Workers of America

Nelida Valentin, Vice President, Princeton Area Community Foundation

Law and Justice

Rev. Cornell William Brooks, former President and CEO, NAACP

Ronald Chen, Co-Dean and Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

The Hon. Paul Fishman, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

Ricardo Solano Jr., former First Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey

Tahesha Way, former Freeholder Director, Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders

Law and Justice, Immigration Subcommittee

Johanna Calle, Program Coordinator, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice

Sara Cullinane, Director, Make the Road New Jersey

Law and Justice, Social Justice Subcommittee

Ehsan F. Chowdhry, President, New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association

Ryan Haygood, President and CEO, New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

Military and Veteran Affairs

Col. Jeff Cantor, Councilman, Marlboro Township

Maj. Gen. Maria A. Falca-Dodson, U.S.A.F., ret., Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, MDAdvantage

Former Cpt. Sue Fulton, Executive Director, Women in the Service Change Initiative

Lt. Col. Kamal Singh Kalsi, D.O., FACEP, U.S.A.R., Medical Officer for 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Fort Dix, New Jersey

Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Long, SGM Jennifer Long, ret., Financial Advisor, Integrated Financial Concepts

Stronger and Fairer Economy

Demelza Baer, Senior Counsel and Director, Economic Mobility Initiative at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice

John Ballantyne, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters

Vivian Cox Fraser, President and CEO, Urban League of Essex County

Luis O. De La Hoz, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

Julie Diaz, State Political Director, 32BJ Services Employees International Union

Laurence Downes, Chairman of the Board and CEO, New Jersey Resources

Carl Van Horn, Ph.D., Director, John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University

Transportation and Infrastructure

Imam Wahy-ud Deen Shareef, former Senior Advisor and Director of Logistics and Industrial Opportunities, Mayor Cory Booker

Pam Fischer, former Director, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety

Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, former Executive Director, New Jersey Turnpike Authority

Jack Lettiere, former Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Transportation

Ray Pocino, Vice President and Eastern Regional Manager, Laborers’ International Union of North America

Martin Robins, Director Emeritus, Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center

Urban and Regional Growth

Leecia Eve, former Deputy Secretary for Economic Development for New York

Peter Kasabach, Executive Director, New Jersey Future

Kimberly McLain, President and CEO, Newark Alliance

Preston Pinkett, Chairman and CEO, City National Bank

Richard Roper, Retired Director, Planning Department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Dawn Zimmer, Mayor of Hoboken