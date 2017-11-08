New Jersey Votes: Live Blog of Election Results

8:06 p.m.: Networks Call It for Murphy

It’s looking like an early night. ABC, CNN and NBC immediately called the election for Democrat Phil Murphy as soon as the polls closed.

BREAKING: Phil Murphy wins New Jersey Governor race, @NBCNews projects pic.twitter.com/PmmlqJMQ7Q — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 8, 2017

Democrat Phil Murphy will win New Jersey’s governor race, CNN projects https://t.co/8CAEDuhEh3 https://t.co/bwQApHecht — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2017

— Salvador Rizzo

7:30 p.m.: Vote by Mail Totals in Gloucester County Show Sweeney Heading to Re-Election

Vote-by-mail tallies from Gloucester County show Senate President Steve Sweeney with a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Fran Grenier, a sign that the top elected Democrat in the Legislature will survive a multimillion-dollar onslaught from the New Jersey Education Association teachers union.

Sweeney received 2,926 mail-in ballots, or 65 percent of the total, according to returns from the Gloucester County Clerk’s Office. Grenier received 1,540, or 35 percent.

Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor, was also way up in mail-in ballots in the South Jersey county. He had 2,742 ballots compared with Republican Kim Guadagno’s 1,566, giving him 64 percent of those votes.

Sweeney’s 3rd legislative district includes parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties and all of Salem County. Mail-in ballot results from the other two counties were not immediately available.

— Christian Hetrick

7:25 p.m.: LoBiondo Shocker

Smack dab in the middle of Election Day, Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2) dropped the bombshell news that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018. The decision immediately opened up a power vacuum in the 2nd congressional district, and Democrats who have long been waiting for LoBiondo to retire immediately jumped into action.

State Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D-Cape May) told Observer that he is “seriously” considering entering the race. South Jersey power broker George Norcross said Van Drew would be able to count on Norcross’s considerable financial support and political network. Two other Democrats were already declared candidates.

What was poised to be a sleepy race suddenly became one of the most competitive heading into 2018.

— Salvador Rizzo

7:20 p.m.: The Christie Factor

After voting for Guadagno at his local polling place in Mendham today, Christie had a run-in with a dissatisfied neighbor who asked why he had not merged Mendham Township and Mendham Borough. With 565 towns, New Jersey local government is sprawling and costly, and merging towns and services has long been in the ether as a way to cut costs and, by extension, property tax bills.

It’s up to towns individually to choose whether to merge or not, and Christie said there was nothing he could do. But that didn’t stop the heckling. And Christie famously gives it as good as he gets it.

“You know what— you live in Mendham Township? You want to merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough? Run for the township committee in Mendham Township and be the voice to do it,” he told the voter. “No, I know, cause that’s too hard. It is easier to sit here and complain. It is easier to sit here and complain but, you know what, that is the joy of public service. It’s serving folks… like you that is really such a unique joy, it really is. You’re fabulous.”

After voting, Christie got into a bit of an argument with a voter who questioned why he didn't merge His two towns pic.twitter.com/n3AQi3PfBk — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 7, 2017

— Alyana Alfaro

7:15 p.m.: The Fun Starts Now

New Jersey for nearly eight years has been defined in American culture by its larger than life governor, Chris Christie, a hard-charging executive who quickly mastered state house politics and then mounted an unsuccessful run for president last year.

Today, voters will choose Christie’s replacement, along with all 120 members of the state Legislature, marking the start of a new chapter for the state.

Will Democrat Phil Murphy coast to the governorship, as all the public opinion surveys have predicted? Will Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, pull off an upset? Who will end up in the prized leadership spots in the Legislature?

The polls close at 8 p.m. and the answers will start to become clear as soon as they do. Follow along as the Observer NJ team tonight for live updates, election results and dispatches from Guadagno HQ and Murphy HQ.

— Salvador Rizzo