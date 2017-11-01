How to Prepare For—and Recover From—the New York City Marathon

Whether you’re running the TCS New York City Marathon or looking for the inspiration to start preparing for next year, there are plenty of events happening in the city this Sunday. Much like during NYFW, there are pop-ups and spa deals galore, each of which will make running the marathon (or just pretending you did), worth it.

For the sneakerhead: New Balance is setting up shop at the Javits Center from November 2 through 4, where runners can pick up their race materials while scooping up a pair of new sneakers. Non-runners (who are perhaps feeling normcore) are also welcome to stop by and shop the selection. New Balance is also offering free group classes at their pop-up at 353 West 12th Street in the West Village.

For the carbo loader: For those running the marathon, millennial pink fast-casual spot The Sosta is offering up big bowls of pasta. The Carbo Load Special guarantees runners and guests get 25 percent off their meal leading up to the big day. Post-run, flash your medal for a free bowl of pasta and beer. Or, just workout near The Sosta and enjoy a bowl of pasta—guilt free.

For the Instagram fanatic: Admit it, you care more about the finish line picture than the actual marathon. But why wait until the end of the race for a great social media moment? For that very reason, there are going to be murals in all five boroughs, each commemorating the marathon in their own way. Snap a photo at all of them for peak content (although no one will fault you if you don’t make it to the Staten Island location (it’s 827 Castleton Avenue, in case you’re curious). The other murals will be at 30th Avenue and Wellington Court in Queens, Bruckner Blvd and Lincoln Avenue in the Bronx, 1st Avenue and St. Marks in Manhattan and at 307 McKibbin St in Brooklyn.

For the cheerleader: Even if you’re not running, you can head to the Parade of Nations on Friday in Central Park. There’s even going to be fireworks.

For the runner who just wants to relax: The Loews Regency New York is offering up recovery packages for runners on race day. Guests will get an hour-long recovery treatment service at Julien Farel Salon & Spa. Or, for those who truly want to celebrate the momentous occasion, there’s a Relax, Run and Recover package complete with a welcome basket, a stretching center, a carb dinner, a post-race massage and a three-course dinner, once the run is finally over.