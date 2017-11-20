NJ Politics Digest: Governor Chris Christie Way

Gov. Chris Christie will get the distinct honor of having an access road to a park in Morris County named after him.

“Governor Chris Christie Way” is ironically “designed to alleviate traffic,” according to Patch.com. The governor is scheduled to speak Monday at the road’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Christie recounted his meteoric rise and fall in a long interview with Politico, and his complicated legacy was examined last week by The Record. It’s now unclear whether he was actually forced to fetch McDonald’s for President Trump.

Quote of the Day: “The most unpopular governor in galactic history.” — Gov. Chris Christie.

The Republicans Who Could Challenge Menendez

Sen. Bob Menendez is poised to run for re-election after surviving his corruption trial, but he could be carrying a lot of baggage after years fighting bribery charges. That cloud hanging over his head could embolden some Republicans to challenge Menendez in a state where the GOP last won a Senate seat in 1972.

Booker: ‘New Jerseyans Need Bob in Washington’

A day after a judge declared a mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption case, Sen. Cory Booker voiced support for his New Jersey colleague and said it was hard to see how the Justice Department could justify a retrial.

Menendez: 10 Jurors ‘Did Not Believe Any of the Charges’

The morning after he survived a corruption trial because of a hung jury, Sen. Bob Menendez was back in action. He appeared at a health care facility that bears his name, with a phalanx of Hudson County Democrats beaming at his side. He unloaded on President Trump’s administration and urged New Jerseyans to sign up for Obamacare coverage before the Dec. 15 deadline.

Frelinghuysen’s District Now a ‘Toss Up’, Cook Says

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen’s (R-11) seat could be up for grabs for the first time in more than two decades, the Cook Political Report said Friday, shifting the district from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up.”

Regrets? Chris Christie Has a Few

In the longest interview Christie has given in years, as he dropped oyster crackers into a large vat of chili, he said the story of his rise and fall had not been told accurately. He was never as good as depicted—nor as bad.

Chris Christie’s legacy: His accomplishments, failures and challenges

Early in his career, Gov. Chris Christie quickly assembled résumé of success, a brash brand that no one else had and nearly imperial powers at his disposal. He was a political celebrity from a state known for political corruption and the Sopranos. He was rubbing elbows with celebrities and being whisked away on private planes.

Morris Street To Be Named ‘Gov. Chris Christie Way’

A new central access street into Central Park of Morris County will have its groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, and will receive its official name: Governor Chris Christie Way.

Despite Menendez mistrial, public corruption cases aren’t dead

Jurors don’t appear to have been ruminating for days on whether Menendez’s influence on others rose to an “official act” under the McDonnell legal standard. Rather, the prosecution seems to have missed the mark on the essential element they are required [to] prove in most criminal cases: intent.

Will Menendez face another trial next year?

The Department of Justice will have to weigh numerous factors in deciding whether to retry U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, whose federal corruption case ended in a mistrial Thursday after eight days of deliberations, legal experts say.

Why this N.J. Republican keeps voting for things that could hurt Jersey

In just his second term in office, Rep. Tom MacArthur is helping to shape legislation in a way lawmakers who’ve been here a long time can only dream of.

In Democrat-led state capitals, GOP tax reform push could scramble fiscal plans

The Republican tax reform push in Washington is setting off budgetary alarm bells in high-tax states like New York, California and New Jersey, in the latest political skirmish to pit national Republicans against Democratic state and big city leaders.

Sheila Oliver holds the cards on Atlantic City’s future

New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy calls her a rock star.

But in Atlantic City, they may as well call her de facto mayor. Even as the broke-yet-beloved city looks to Councilman Frank Gilliam to be its newly elected mayor, it’s Lt. Gov.-elect Sheila Oliver who will determine the fate of Atlantic City.

Cap on labor contracts, Amazon credits pending in lame duck

The fate of expiring legislation that caps what police and fire officials can get in labor contract disputes and up to $5 billion in tax credits to attract Amazon’s new headquarters is uncertain as New Jersey’s government heads into Chris Christie’s lame duck period.

District 5 Republican John McCann announces candidacy

John McCann, the attorney and longtime right-hand man to Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino, announced Saturday before scores of friends and elected officials that he’s taking on all comers for 5th Congressional District seat.

Editorial: The Menendez Mistrial

The Menendez indictment also suffered from suspicious timing, coming as it did when the Senator was the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee and among the skeptics of Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. He had to step back from his committee role after the indictment. Prosecutors will want to retry the Senator to vindicate their charges, but the better part of the law and wisdom calls for dropping the case.

O’Scanlon: Why I’m rooting for Murphy to succeed

Republicans must understand our role. It is our job to be skeptical, to challenge, to question, to offer alternatives to Gov.-elect Phil Murphy and his incoming administration. But, it is also our moral obligation to root for the administration’s success. To wish for or foment failure is to wish ill for all New Jersey.

