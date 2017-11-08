NJ Politics Digest: Governor-Elect Phil Murphy

Phil Murphy was elected New Jersey governor on Tuesday night, defeating Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno with a double-digit margin.

Democrats also won a tight state Senate race in the 11th legislative district, as Vin Gopal ousted state Sen. Jen Beck (R-Monmouth) in a blow to state Republicans. In the 7th legislative district, Democrats as expected flipped a seat that had long been held by state Sen. Diane Allen (R-Allen). Republicans did flipped a Senate seat in the 2nd legislative district, where Assemblyman Chris Brown (R-Atlantic) took down Sen. Colin Bell (D-Atlantic), but it was their only highlight in a very tough night. Democrats overall expanded their majorities in both houses of the Legislature.

In turning the page from Gov. Chris Christie, New Jersey voters emphatically rejected Republican Party politics. But the state remains a fiscal mess. Murphy has never held elected office. And Democrats are prone to infighting when they control all of state government. So the next four years may not be pretty, even if voters got to kick Christie out the door.

Quote of the Day: “It won’t be easy and it certainly won’t be overnight, but let there be no doubt: starting here, starting now and starting with us, New Jersey is coming back.”– Governor-elect Phil Murphy.

Phil Murphy Elected New Jersey Governor

Phil Murphy was elected the 56th governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, cruising to victory over Chris Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno.

Gopal Ousts Beck in Battleground Senate Race

In a major upset, Vin Gopal ousted state Sen. Jen Beck (R-Monmouth) in the battleground 11th district on Tuesday, flipping the Senate seat to Democrats after years of Republican control.

Brown Beats Bell, Snatching a Senate Seat from Democrats

Democrats swept nearly every competitive legislative race Tuesday, but they could not stop Chris Brown in the 2nd district. Brown, a state assemblyman, won the Senate seat in the 2nd legislative district, beating Sen. Colin Bell (D-Atlantic) in one of the state’s most hotly contested racesthis year.

Greenstein Wins Re-Election Yet Again

State Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Middlesex) was supposed to be running in one of the most competitive districts in the state this year, this time against well-funded Republican Ileana Schirmer. But the Democrat, who has fended off a series of tough Republican challenges over the years, won 56 percent to 44 percent on Tuesday.

Bob Gordon Wins Re-Election in Bergen County District

Despite years of talk that the 38th legislative district in Bergen County was a swing zone ripe for Republicans, state Sen. Bob Gordon secured re-election with a decisive, 14-point victory Tuesday.

Gilliam Beats Guardian in Atlantic City Mayor’s Race

Democrat Frank Gilliam will be the next mayor of Atlantic City after kicking out Republican incumbent Don Guardian in the first mayoral election since a string of casino closures rocked the seaside resort.

Jersey City Mayor Fulop Wins Re-Election

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop was re-elected on Tuesday, staving off a challenge from another Democrat, lawyer Bill Matsikoudis.

Bhalla Wins Hoboken Mayoral Race

The new mayor-elect of Hoboken is Ravi Bhalla, a longtime council member who will become the city’s first Sikh leader.

New Jersey Votes: Live Blog of Election Results

Before many Guadagno supporters could make their way to her election night watch party at a Keyport event venue, the Associated Press called the race for Murphy.

LoBiondo to Retire From Congress; Democrats Drafting Jeff Van Drew

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2), a fixture of New Jersey politics for more than three decades, announced Tuesday that he will retire from Congress and not seek re-election, setting up what is likely to be a high-voltage contest next year for his South Jersey seat.

As Christie era wanes, Jersey GOP has little to show for it

As Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno vied for last-minute votes over the frenzied final days of the New Jersey governor’s race, Chris Christie never showed up on the stump. In fact, the governor has not appeared in public once to support Guadagno, who has been by his side for more than eight years.

With Phil Murphy’s win, it’s ‘full steam ahead’ for legal marijuana

Democrat Phil Murphy’s victory in the governor’s race Tuesday night drives New Jersey “full-steam ahead” toward legalizing marijuana and cultivating an estimated $1.3 billion industry, the sponsor of the legislation said.

Stile: How Phil Murphy pitched himself as the anti-Christie

Philip D. Murphy made it clear throughout his campaign for governor that he was going to be the anti-Chris Christie.

‘No. Good try,’ Guadagno still won’t talk about her boss on Election Day

Republican nominee for New Jersey governor Kim Guadagno has spent the five month-long campaign season avoiding talking about Gov. Chris Christie, and she wasn’t changing her strategy after casting her ballot Tuesday morning.

Pols Push For Voting Machines That Offer Paper Trail

Voters across New Jersey are going to polling places today to pick a new governor, select candidates for seats in the state Legislature, and to decide many contested county and municipal elections.

Thousands of teachers expected at 163rd NJEA convention in Atlantic City

New Jersey Teacher of the Year Amy Andersen, American Sign Language teacher at Ocean City High School, will be one of four featured speakers at this year’s 163rd New Jersey Education Association Convention in Atlantic City.

FEMA rethinking ban on disaster aid to church buildings

When disaster strikes, houses of worship are often on the front lines, feeding and sheltering victims. Yet churches, synagogues and mosques are routinely denied aid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency when it comes time to repair or rebuild their damaged sanctuaries.

Bloomfield School District website hacked; legislator seeks more online security

The Bloomfield School District’s website was hacked early Monday and displayed an “ISIS-sponsored YouTube video” for about two hours, according to a statement from the district.

Crowd expresses anger in wake of Ridgewood violent incident at school; mayor urges calm

A wave of parents and residents from Ridgewood, both past and present, let their outrage be known Monday at the Board of Education’s first public meeting since news broke of an altercation that sent a high school student to the hospital.

Tax settlements could force West Milford to borrow from 2018 budget

Township officials are readying plans to borrow up to $300,000 from the 2018 budget to manage a number of recently-settled property tax appeals.

Teachers union votes “no confidence” in Pinelands administrator

Pinelands Regional teachers’ union expressed no confidence in district Business Administrator Stephen J. Brennan on Monday during a meeting that focused primarily on asbestos contamination on school grounds and a roofing project stretched months past its original completion deadline.

