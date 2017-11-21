NJ Politics Digest: Lance Has ‘No Reason to Disbelieve’ Trump Accusers

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7) said Monday night that he has “no reason to disbelieve” the women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct.

Lance, who is expected to face a tough re-election bid in 2018, was asked by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes if he believed the women who accused Trump of unwanted touching and sexual assault.

“I have no reason to disbelieve them,” Lance said. “I think in both the Bill Clinton case and the Donald Trump case, it was behavior before they were president. And President Clinton got into trouble based upon behavior while he was president, and I hope that this president conducts himself in office in a higher standard.”

Lance said he hopes Alabama voters do not elect Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women and pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his thirties.

Quote of the Day: “We’ve got to get Washington settled first, but the answer is yes.” – Governor-elect Phil Murphy on whether he still supports raising taxes on millionaires.

Murphy Still Supports Millionaires Tax ‘At This Moment’

Governor-elect Phil Murphy said Monday that he still supports raising taxes on millionaires “at this moment,” even as the state’s top lawmaker, Senate President Steve Sweeney, says he is concerned the Republican tax overhaul in Congress could complicate Murphy’s plan.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Murphy’s Brain Trust Launches Independent Spending Group

Three of Governor-elect Phil Murphy’s closest campaign advisers are launching a new group expected to spend big to promote his agenda on the airwaves.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Murphy, NJ Democrats Promise $15 Minimum Wage

Governor-elect Phil Murphy promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour on Monday during his first public appearance with legislative leaders.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

John McCann Enters GOP Primary, Hoping to Challenge Gottheimer

John McCann is the latest Republican jumping into the race for the 5th congressional district, hoping to challenge Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5), who flipped the seat in 2016.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Christie Not Surprised by Menendez Mistrial

Gov. Chris Christie said Monday he was “not surprised” that the trial of Sen. Bob Menendez ended last week with a hung jury, pointing to the circumstantial nature of the evidence in the case.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

A Road Meant to Ease Traffic Will Be Named After Christie

For the Republican governor, who dreamed of much more, perhaps to have his name inscribed on a presidential library, and whose political career was tarnished by a colossal traffic jam orchestrated by aides and allies, a groundbreaking for the modest road was still an honor that he seemed to relish.

New York Times Read more

This Republican says Menendez should not be retried

State Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick told The Auditor that he doesn’t think the U.S. Justice Department should retry Menendez, the Garden State Democrat whose case ended in a mistral on Thursday.

NJ.com Read more

Pallone talks Murphy, Menendez and the future of net neutrality

Governor-elect Phil Murphy was voted into office on the strength of a progressive agenda. That stands in sharp contrast to that of Chris Christie. Rep. Frank Pallone, since he was first elected in 1988, has watched the transitions of seven New Jersey governors. Last week, Senior Correspondent David Cruz asked Pallone the implications of this transition.

NJTV Watch

Will Arbitration Cap For Cops, Firefighters Be Extended In Lame Duck?

Some lawmakers, advocates say the cap helps hold down property taxes, a potent argument with GOP tax reform poised to eliminate valuable deductions.

NJ Spotlight Read more

Not so fast on legalizing weed, says N.J. senate leader of black caucus

One of New Jersey’s longest-serving state lawmakers said he plans to hold public hearings to question the next governor’s push to legalize marijuana next year. State Sen. Ronald Rice, D-Essex, announced Monday he would use his authority as chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus to call public hearings to explore the negative consequences felt in the eight states in which marijuana possession and sales are legal.

NJ.com Read more

Steinhardt, once spurned by Guadagno, set to lead NJ GOP

Doug Steinhardt, the Warren County GOP chairman who over the summer was chosen, and then unceremoniously dropped, by Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to be the next Republican state chairman, is set to lead the state party after all.

Politico Read more

Fulop spokeswoman leaving City Hall post

Jennifer Morrill is stepping down next month to work for local health system CarePoint Health.

Jersey Journal Read more