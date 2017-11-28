NJ Politics Digest: Who Was Digging Menendez’s ‘Political Grave?’

Sen. Bob Menendez won’t say who was digging his “political grave” during his corruption trial.

Menendez, who said he won’t forget those who eyed his Senate seat while he was in court facing bribery charges, refused to name names on Monday when interviewed by the Bergen Record. One of his top allies, Rep. Albio Sires (D-8), told the newspaper that Menendez was referring to former Sen. Robert Torricelli and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

Senate President Steve Sweeney is calling on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to reject a request from billionaire Carl Icahn to get $5.6 million in state funds to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino. Sweeney, who has feuded with Icahn before, called the investor “no friend to Atlantic City.”

And former Assistant Secretary of State Tom Malinowski is the latest Democrat to mount a challenge against Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7). There are now six Democrats running for Congress in New Jersey’s seventh district.

Sweeney: Don’t Give Icahn State Funds to Demolish Atlantic City Casino

Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday that billionaire investor Carl Icahn shouldn’t be allowed to use state funds to demolish a closed casino, calling Icahn’s request “another scheme” to take advantage of cash-strapped Atlantic City.

Legislative Preview: Bump Stock Ban to Get Thursday Committee Hearing

An Assembly panel will consider a bill Thursday that would ban the use a gun accessory found in the hotel room of the Las Vegas mass shooter.

Meet Tom Malinowski, One of the Democrats Challenging Leonard Lance

Former Assistant Secretary of State Tom Malinowski is one of six Democrats hoping to challenge incumbent Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7), a Republican whose district could become a battleground during the 2018 midterms, a critical election for Democrats as they attempt to overtake the Republican majority in the House.

Menendez won’t say who crossed him during trial, but ‘they know who they are’

In a brief interview as he headed to the Senate chamber, Menendez rejected the suggestion he had an enemies list, but reprised the political warning he had issued outside the federal courthouse after a mistrial was declared Nov. 16 by U.S. District Judge William H. Walls.

Sen. Cory Booker promises to campaign against NJ lawmakers who support tax overhaul

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is promising to campaign against any New Jersey representative who votes to support the Republican tax overhaul, arguing that the proposed legislation is a “direct assault” on the state’s taxpayers. The senator — perhaps New Jersey’s best-known and most popular Democratic politician — did not mention anyone by name, but only one lawmaker has voted to support the tax legislation so far: Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3).

New Normal For NJ Republicans: Finding Ways to Be Bipartisan

With Democrats having control of both houses of the state Legislature for well over a decade, Republican lawmakers in Trenton have grown accustomed to being in the minority. But starting next year, the Republicans will face a new, more partisan reality.

Sheila Oliver discusses how Murphy will govern

In about 50 days, the state’s second-ever lieutenant governor will take the oath of office in an administration that will likely stand in sharp contrast to the Christie years. Lt. Governor-elect Sheila Oliver sat down with Senior Correspondent David Cruz.

Weed? Taxes? Murphy’s priorities already facing a reality check

Three weeks since he was elected governor, and still seven weeks until he takes office, some of Phil Murphy’s major promises from the campaign are already running into a rough patch. Neither the millionaires’ tax nor the prospect of legalizing marijuana are off the table. But Murphy’s fellow Democrats who will lead the Legislature next session are already flashing go-slow signals at a few cornerstones of the incoming governor’s agenda.

NJ legal marijuana may also mean car insurance gets high

New Jersey drivers could expect to see higher auto insurance rates down the line if the state legalizes the recreational use of marijuana, based on crash data from states that already have gone that route.

Sen.-elect Brown forms committee to vet Superior Court judges

Sen.-elect Chris Brown and the Atlantic County Bar Association have created a bipartisan committee to identify and recommend local candidates to become judges of the New Jersey Superior Court, the Office of Administration of Law and the Division of Workers’ Compensation in Atlantic County.

This Guy Makes Money Off Your Cigarette Butts and Flip-Flops

In Tom Szaky’s vision of the new economy, nothing is garbage. Not cigarette butts. Not dirty diapers. Not even used tampons. Szaky, the founder of TerraCycle, a New Jersey-based garbage startup, has built a $24 million business around the belief that everything is recyclable.

In Camden, a Memorial Marks Where Slaves Were Brought Ashore

It is a small marker, a cast-iron sign proclaiming in large gold letters the weight of America’s original sin: “Enslaved Africans Once Sold Here.” The sign was unveiled on Monday in a park here, where the waters of the Delaware River once reached and where overcrowded ships arrived carrying people from Africa to be sold off as slaves.

NJ Scientists Urge State to Curb Another Chemical in Drinking Water

New Jersey scientists are urging the state to impose a strict limit on a chemical that has been linked to cancer, developmental problems, and changes to the human immune system in the latest move to curb the presence of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) in drinking water.

Church vandalism won’t be probed as bias crime after arrest

Prosecutors say several acts of vandalism committed at five predominantly black churches in northern New Jersey are no longer being investigated as possible bias crimes.

Lesniak: In the opioid crisis, recovery schools for children are essential

The recent focus by politicians and other public officials on opioid addiction and the tragic consequences of this health crisis on the lives of its victims, their families and communities is welcomed by all of us who have long been directly involved with recovery programs, treatment centers and prevention efforts.

