You Can Buy Pat McGrath Makeup on Maggie Lindemann’s Spotify Channel

Have you ever listened to Spotify and felt the sudden urge to purchase makeup—without even having to open an internet browser? Probably not, but now that’s something you can do, thanks to makeup queen Pat McGrath. And frankly, if anyone can encourage you to buy music while listening to the latest bops, it’s McGrath. After all, she’s already famous for her glitter lip kits and devoted celebrity following.

McGrath Labs teamed up with up-and-comer Maggie Lindemann, Spotify and Merchbar to launch the “So Obsessed” campaign. It’s the first ever e-commerce venture where fans can buy makeup through a music streaming platform. And in an effort to allure Generation Z, they selected Lindemann—a YouTube star who’s based in Los Angeles—for the debut.

Lindemann might not be a household name, but her more than 2 million Instagram followers actively engage with her, so she’s a safe bet for an e-commerce event of this caliber. To coincide with the launch, the singer released her new song, aptly titled “So Obsessed” today, which was showcased in the campaign video.

When you head to the 19-year-old’s streaming page, there are makeup options to peruse, including the latest McGrath product, LiquiLUST 007, and eye makeup palettes perfect for YouTube tutorials. Hopefully, cool teens don’t accidentally purchase all the makeup at once while trying to turn the music up, as the eyeshadow palettes are going for $125 a pop.

The Texas-born “Pretty Girl” singer is based in L.A. now and makes sure to take full advantage of her touring schedule. “Especially when I’m out traveling overseas, I love to shop,” she told Observer. “You’ll always see my come home with a new purse,” the pop star admitted.

Her go-to spots for shopping sprees are Gucci and Louis Vuitton. And for beauty buys, she opts for Sephora. “I literally go there two times a week because you can never have too much makeup,” she explained. Now, she can just tune into her own Spotify channel for a new smoky eye palette.