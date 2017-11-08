Phil Murphy Elected New Jersey Governor

Phil Murphy was elected the 56th governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, cruising to victory over Gov. Chris Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno.

Murphy had 53.5 percent of the vote compared with 45 percent for Guadagno, with 44 percent of precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press. Several news outlets called the race as soon as the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Murphy, 60, made a fortune as a Goldman Sachs executive and then served as U.S. ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama. He will be taking the reins from Christie, a term-limited Republican who saw his star rise and fall in national politics and is on track to leave office in January as the most unpopular governor in New Jersey since the advent of polling.

A sharp political tactician and a top fundraiser for years for national Democrats, Murphy began the race as a dark horse candidate in what was expected to be a competitive New Jersey primary. But he invested millions of dollars from his own fortune and surrounded himself with the state’s top political operatives, ending the race with a decisive victory and a mandate to wipe the slate clean of many of Christie’s policies.

New Jersey voters also gave Murphy an advantage Christie never had: one-party rule. Democrats were on track to retain both houses of the state Legislature.

Murphy has vowed to implement a sweeping liberal agenda that includes raising taxes on the wealthy, boosting funding for education and public worker pensions, legalizing and taxing marijuana, instituting a $15 minimum wage and moving toward universal access to preschool education and tuition-free community college, among many other Democratic priorities that Christie vetoed or ignored for eight years.

Guadagno, 58, a former Monmouth County sheriff, staked her campaign on lowering property taxes, perennially the top issue for New Jersey voters. But public polls showed for months that she couldn’t escape Christie’s shadow. In the last weeks of the race, she began to take a tough line on undocumented immigrants, what was seen as an effort to rally conservative votes and supporters of President Trump. But her pivot failed to close the gap. Every public poll showed Murphy with a double-digit lead.

Murphy takes over a state with some of the worst finances in the nation. New Jersey has seen its credit downgraded repeatedly by Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings under Christie, mostly due to its deeply distressed $75 billion pension system and rapidly rising costs for health care.

“The state of New Jersey is going to be one big challenge,” said Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen). “Nothing works. You can look at the transportation department, the family services, various licensing boards, the nursing board. I mean, there are problems every place one looks.”

A native of Needham, Mass., a Boston suburb, Murphy spent 23 years at Goldman Sachs before becoming finance chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2006 to 2009. After a successful stint fundraising for Democrats, Obama named Murphy ambassador to Germany, where he served from 2009 to 2013.

Although he has never held elected office, Murphy proved to be a shrewd political tactician in going from virtual unknown to the next governor of New Jersey. He established a nonprofit, New Start NJ, now chaired by his wife Tammy, that gave him an entrée into the state’s policy debates and a vehicle to start making connections with stakeholders and political leaders. He quickly sought counsel from Julie Roginsky, a seasoned Democratic strategist who had worked several big New Jersey campaigns, and the political advertising shop Message and Media, and hired Essex County Freeholder Brendan Gill as his campaign manager.

Murphy also used his personal wealth to overwhelm his opponents, donating handsomely to Democratic county and municipal committees and spending $16 million of his own money to cruise to victory in the June primary. He cleared the field of the perceived front runners in the race — Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who bowed out, and Senate President Steve Sweeney — and consolidated support from North Jersey Democratic bosses.

“Murphy surrounded himself with a good team — under the leadership of Brendan Gill — and worked every corner of New Jersey as hard as possible,” said Michael Soliman, a Democratic strategist. “He didn’t take anything for granted — be it a voter from Sussex County or some of the largest Democratic organizations in the state. Phil worked every relationship as hard as he could, in a genuine way, and it paid off.”

Murphy’s running mate, former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver (D-Essex), was elected the state’s second lieutenant governor. She is the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in New Jersey, and her experience leading a chamber of the state Legislature is seen as an asset for Murphy in learning how to navigate the state’s sometimes-Byzantine political landscape.

Murphy has vowed to stand up to President Trump with a “steel backbone” and has opposed nearly everything coming out of his administration. He and Democrat Ralph Northam of Virginia are the first Democrats elected statewide since Trump’s election in 2016. Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats stumped for Murphy on the campaign trail.

Despite those establishment ties, Murphy’s campaign surprised many for its uncompromisingly liberal bent. Those campaign promises helped insulate him from primary attacks over his Goldman Sachs history. National Democrats looking for a way out of the political wilderness after Trump’s victory might take note, some experts said.

“He was a Clinton Democrat who then really transformed his message, adopting some of the planks of Bernie Sanders’s platform into his campaign which served to attract core base constituencies for the Democrats,” said Brigid Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University. “They’re going to look at Murphy’s campaign and look to Murphy to see how they can replicate that.”

In a statement, Democratic Governors Association Chairman Dan Malloy, the governor of Connecticut, said Murphy’s victory had national ramifications. “New Jersey voters made clear that they are ready to turn the page from eight years of failed policies and failed leadership in New Jersey,” Malloy said, noting that the DGA spent nearly $4 million on the New Jersey race. “This result points to larger problems for Republicans as they play defense in many open-seat races coming up next year.”

This story will be updated.