Prince Carl Philip Is Sweden’s Dapper Answer to Prince Harry

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip looks like he should play a royal in a live-action Disney movie, but he has a past that rivals Prince Harry’s more rebellious moments.

While the prince is a respected married father of two these days, when he first started dating his now-wife, Princess Sofia, their relationship was quite controversial. Before he met the swimsuit model, he dated Emma Pernald for ten years. Pernald, who was a publicist at the time, was beloved by the royal family and the public. Everyone assumed they would get married when they moved in together in 2002 and his family was disappointed when they broke up. Instead, Prince Carl proposed to Sofia Hellqvist on June 27, 2014.

When he announced his engagement to the former reality star, he told the Swedish television channel TV 4, “I don’t think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia,” which came as quite a surprise to his former girlfriend of a decade. Since their marriage, Princess Sofia has given birth to Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland and Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna.

