Princess Claire Is Luxembourg’s Answer to Kate Middleton

By
Scroll through to get to know Princess Claire of Luxembourg.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Back when she was Claire Lademacher, she posed with her now-husband Prince Felix of Luxembourg for their official engagement portrait session, in a dress that looks exactly like something Kate Middleton would wear.
Mark Renders/Getty Images
A photo of the pair during their engagement, with a seriously royal fascinator on.
Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Felix and Princess Claire after taking their vows for their civil ceremony.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Advertisement
The couple in 2015.
Mark Renders/Getty Images
The prince and princess leaving their 2013 wedding ceremony at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Claire celebrating her wedding.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement
The couple leaving the hospital with their daughter, Princess Amalia, in 2014.
Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 8

Princess Claire of Luxembourg, born Claire Margareta Lademacher, looks like Kate Middleton, manages a winery, worked at Vogue and is a bioethics researcher, making her an all-around impressive modern-day member of the royal family.

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Claire has a penchant for simple A-line sheaths, married into the royal family and has two young children, Prince Liam and Princess Amalia. She also has a similarly royal hairstyle, with bouncing waves reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s $1,500 haircut. Perhaps when you marry a prince, you receive shinier hair than commoners.

Princess Claire met her husband Prince Felix at boarding school in Switzerland, just like Kate Middleton met Prince William at the University of St Andrews. Perhaps school is a better place to meet a royal significant other than a nightclub.

Princess Claire attended school in Atlanta, Germany, Paris, Washington D.C. and Switzerland and is fluent in German, English, French and Italian. She has a Master’s Degree in Bioethics from the University Regina Apostolorum in Rome, where she graduated summa cum laude. Before Princess Claire received her title, she lived in New York, where she worked in advertising at Vogue, which proves she has experience in regal style. Now, when she’s not busy being a royal, she and her husband manage her family’s winery in the South of France.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page