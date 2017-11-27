Princess Claire Is Luxembourg’s Answer to Kate Middleton

A photo of the pair during their engagement, with a seriously royal fascinator on.

Back when she was Claire Lademacher, she posed with her now-husband Prince Felix of Luxembourg for their official engagement portrait session, in a dress that looks exactly like something Kate Middleton would wear.









Princess Claire of Luxembourg, born Claire Margareta Lademacher, looks like Kate Middleton, manages a winery, worked at Vogue and is a bioethics researcher, making her an all-around impressive modern-day member of the royal family.

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Claire has a penchant for simple A-line sheaths, married into the royal family and has two young children, Prince Liam and Princess Amalia. She also has a similarly royal hairstyle, with bouncing waves reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s $1,500 haircut. Perhaps when you marry a prince, you receive shinier hair than commoners.

Princess Claire met her husband Prince Felix at boarding school in Switzerland, just like Kate Middleton met Prince William at the University of St Andrews. Perhaps school is a better place to meet a royal significant other than a nightclub.

Princess Claire attended school in Atlanta, Germany, Paris, Washington D.C. and Switzerland and is fluent in German, English, French and Italian. She has a Master’s Degree in Bioethics from the University Regina Apostolorum in Rome, where she graduated summa cum laude. Before Princess Claire received her title, she lived in New York, where she worked in advertising at Vogue, which proves she has experience in regal style. Now, when she’s not busy being a royal, she and her husband manage her family’s winery in the South of France.