Rihanna Wants to Ditch This West Hollywood Villa

By
Rihanna reportedly just listed this home for sale. Click through to see inside.
Compass
She apparently bought the house in an under the radar deal, back in August.
Compass
One of the bathrooms.
Compass
The main house is comprised of four bedrooms suites.
Compass
Advertisement
It's 2,651 square feet.
Compass
The kitchen is open to a family room.
Compass
Rihanna bought a bigger house in the Hollywood Hills this year.
Compass
Advertisement
One of the bedrooms has a small, private balcony.
Compass
The pool is surrounded by a wooden deck.
Compass
There's a one-bedroom guest house on the property.
Compass
Advertisement
The home is situated behind a gate.
Compass
The guest house has an open dining area and kitchenette.
Compass
There's a cabana outside.
Compass
Advertisement
It's unclear if Rihanna ever actually moved in.
Compass
Slideshow | List
- / 14

Rihanna is ready to sell a house no one even knew she owned.

Rihanna purchased the two-story Spanish-style West Hollywood villa in August, Variety reported, in a very secretive deal. But a mere three months after buying the gated 2,651-square-foot abode for $2.75 million, Rihanna is attempting to flip it for just $2.85 million.

Rihanna is flipping the house after just three months. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

The main house is composed of four bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and French doors, per the listing held by Compass broker Jackie Smith, and at least one with a private terrace. The open kitchen is filled with high-end appliances and there’s a white island breakfast bar.

In addition, there’s a guest house with an open outdoor dining and lounge area, plus a private bedroom suite and bathroom and a kitchenette. There’s a courtyard and gardens upon entering the property, and the pool is surrounded by a full wooden lounge deck—there’s even a cabana.

It’s not the only property Rihanna might be leaving soon—her longtime Chinatown penthouse in New York, which she has been renting for the past four years, is now on the market. But perhaps she planned on this home as an investment property all along—she did, after all, purchase a much larger six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Mediterranean-style estate in the Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million earlier this year.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page