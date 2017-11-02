Rihanna Wants to Ditch This West Hollywood Villa

She apparently bought the house in an under the radar deal, back in August.

Rihanna is ready to sell a house no one even knew she owned.

Rihanna purchased the two-story Spanish-style West Hollywood villa in August, Variety reported, in a very secretive deal. But a mere three months after buying the gated 2,651-square-foot abode for $2.75 million, Rihanna is attempting to flip it for just $2.85 million.

The main house is composed of four bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and French doors, per the listing held by Compass broker Jackie Smith, and at least one with a private terrace. The open kitchen is filled with high-end appliances and there’s a white island breakfast bar.

In addition, there’s a guest house with an open outdoor dining and lounge area, plus a private bedroom suite and bathroom and a kitchenette. There’s a courtyard and gardens upon entering the property, and the pool is surrounded by a full wooden lounge deck—there’s even a cabana.

It’s not the only property Rihanna might be leaving soon—her longtime Chinatown penthouse in New York, which she has been renting for the past four years, is now on the market. But perhaps she planned on this home as an investment property all along—she did, after all, purchase a much larger six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Mediterranean-style estate in the Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million earlier this year.