Rosie O’Donnell Wants to Sell Her Five-House Nyack Compound

Rosie O'Donnell listed her five-house compound in Nyack. Click through to see inside her main residence.
Sotheby's International Realty
The great room overlooks a stone terrace.
Sotheby's International Realty
O'Donnell bought the homes in transactions beginning in May 2001.
Sotheby's International Realty
The main house was originally built in 1906.
Sotheby's International Realty
This residence is offered separately for $5.3 million.
Sotheby's International Realty
There's a saltwater hot tub on the balcony.
Sotheby's International Realty
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and marble counters.
Sotheby's International Realty
As well as a breakfast bar and a center island.
Sotheby's International Realty
A separate dining area overlooks the water.
Sotheby's International Realty
It's perfect for entertaining.
Sotheby's International Realty
It's 7,092 square feet.
Sotheby's International Realty
The gunite pool is situated next to a Jacuzzi.
Sotheby's International Realty
The home theater accommodates up to 12.
Sotheby's International Realty
There's a private dock.
Sotheby's International Realty
There are two master suites.
Sotheby's International Realty
One of the two wood-burning fireplaces.
Sotheby's International Realty
One of the five full bathrooms.
Sotheby's International Realty
Rosie O’Donnell is ready to say farewell to her enormous Nyack compound.

O’Donnell amassed a collection of five homes in a number of transactions from May 2001 to January 2008, for a total of $8.61 million, per the New York Post. She previously listed the 2.4-acre compound in 2014, but then apparently changed her mind and took it off the market. Now, however, it’s back—the entire five-house property is listed for $10.79 million, but the homes are also listed individually.

O’Donnell’s main residence is a seven-bedroom Dutch Colonial at 1 Gesner Avenue—if anyone’s particularly taken with this specific 0.96-acre property, it’s also for sale on its own for $5.3 million.

Rosie O’Donnell. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Showtime

There are two master suites in the 7,092-square-foot house; one on the first floor with a fireplace and a balcony, as well as one on the second level with a “spa feel,” per the listing held by Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty broker Hamid Moghadam.

A 12-seat home theater is adjacent to the great room, while the kitchen includes granite counters, a center island, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Hudson River, because a picturesque view while cooking is crucial.

The great room also has floor-to-ceiling picture windows, as well as access to the stone terrace, which has a saltwater hot tub. Other aquatic attributes include a gunite pool with a waterfall and Jacuzzi, plus a 130-foot dock on the river.

Perhaps O’Donnell is simply prepping to spend more time in New York City—she did, after all, buy an $8 million triplex penthouse in midtown this summer. Then again, the listing for the Nyack properties does state that it’s just “30 minutes” from midtown Manhattan, so maybe O’Donnell should keep that in mind.

