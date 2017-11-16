Rosie O’Donnell Wants to Sell Her Five-House Nyack Compound

Rosie O'Donnell listed her five-house compound in Nyack. Click through to see inside her main residence.















Rosie O’Donnell is ready to say farewell to her enormous Nyack compound.

O’Donnell amassed a collection of five homes in a number of transactions from May 2001 to January 2008, for a total of $8.61 million, per the New York Post. She previously listed the 2.4-acre compound in 2014, but then apparently changed her mind and took it off the market. Now, however, it’s back—the entire five-house property is listed for $10.79 million, but the homes are also listed individually.

O’Donnell’s main residence is a seven-bedroom Dutch Colonial at 1 Gesner Avenue—if anyone’s particularly taken with this specific 0.96-acre property, it’s also for sale on its own for $5.3 million.

There are two master suites in the 7,092-square-foot house; one on the first floor with a fireplace and a balcony, as well as one on the second level with a “spa feel,” per the listing held by Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty broker Hamid Moghadam.

A 12-seat home theater is adjacent to the great room, while the kitchen includes granite counters, a center island, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Hudson River, because a picturesque view while cooking is crucial.

The great room also has floor-to-ceiling picture windows, as well as access to the stone terrace, which has a saltwater hot tub. Other aquatic attributes include a gunite pool with a waterfall and Jacuzzi, plus a 130-foot dock on the river.

Perhaps O’Donnell is simply prepping to spend more time in New York City—she did, after all, buy an $8 million triplex penthouse in midtown this summer. Then again, the listing for the Nyack properties does state that it’s just “30 minutes” from midtown Manhattan, so maybe O’Donnell should keep that in mind.