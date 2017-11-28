Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Spent Their Honeymoon on a Private Island

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian stayed in a luxurious villa on a private island in the Bahamas on their honeymoon. Click through to see inside.











Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s elaborate wedding weekend in New Orleans included multiple mansions, a Beauty and the Beast theme and even a customized carousel, not to mention an A-list roster of guests. So, of course Williams and Ohanian didn’t let the celebrations end after the lavish ceremony; they embarked on a picturesque honeymoon in the Caribbean.

The couple jetted off to Kamalame Cay, a private island off of the Andros Great Barrier Reef in the Bahamas, where they stayed in a sprawling four-bedroom oceanfront villa, through Booking.com.

The 3,600-square-foot Magnolia Villa is furnished in a beach-chic color palette of blues, whites and yellows, while each of the bathrooms is fitted with a rain shower and luxe Molton Brown products. The airy 1,200-square-foot great room has 20-foot ceilings and French doors that lead to the 1,500-square-foot wraparound beachfront terrace, which has various lounging and dining areas, as well as a gas grill.

A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:14am PST

If the champion tennis player felt like playing a game or two, Kamalame Cay has multiple tennis courts, though Williams and Ohanian could also opt to go for a swim in the pool or perhaps check out the overwater spa—it’s the only one like it in the Bahamas. The spa is accessed via a long dock, so guests can receive treatments while looking out at the sparkling water, just in case it wasn’t relaxing enough already.

The secluded 96-acre private island isn’t exactly easy to get to; it’s accessible only by helicopter, seaplane or a private ferry, making for a secretive and exclusive stay. You don’t have to be a celebrity to stay in Williams and Ohanian’s lavish villa, though it will set you back a bit—their particular oceanfront villa typically rents for $35,000 a week.