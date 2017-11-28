Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Spent Their Honeymoon on a Private Island

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian stayed in a luxurious villa on a private island in the Bahamas on their honeymoon. Click through to see inside.
Kamalame Cay is right off the Andros Great Barrier Reef.
The secluded island is 96 acres.
Williams and Ohanian stayed in the Magnolia Villa.
It's decorated in shades of turquoise.
The great room features 20-foot ceilings.
Their villa typically costs $35,000 a week.
There are pools and tennis courts.
The private terrace.
Kamalame Cay has the only overwater spa in the Bahamas.
Williams and Ohanian jetted to the Bahamas after their New Orleans wedding.
They stayed for nine days.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s elaborate wedding weekend in New Orleans included multiple mansions, a Beauty and the Beast theme and even a customized carousel, not to mention an A-list roster of guests. So, of course Williams and Ohanian didn’t let the celebrations end after the lavish ceremony; they embarked on a picturesque honeymoon in the Caribbean.

The couple jetted off to Kamalame Cay, a private island off of the Andros Great Barrier Reef in the Bahamas, where they stayed in a sprawling four-bedroom oceanfront villa, through Booking.com.

The 3,600-square-foot Magnolia Villa is furnished in a beach-chic color palette of blues, whites and yellows, while each of the bathrooms is fitted with a rain shower and luxe Molton Brown products. The airy 1,200-square-foot great room has 20-foot ceilings and French doors that lead to the 1,500-square-foot wraparound beachfront terrace, which has various lounging and dining areas, as well as a gas grill.

A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

If the champion tennis player felt like playing a game or two, Kamalame Cay has multiple tennis courts, though Williams and Ohanian could also opt to go for a swim in the pool or perhaps check out the overwater spa—it’s the only one like it in the Bahamas. The spa is accessed via a long dock, so guests can receive treatments while looking out at the sparkling water, just in case it wasn’t relaxing enough already.

The secluded 96-acre private island isn’t exactly easy to get to; it’s accessible only by helicopter, seaplane or a private ferry, making for a secretive and exclusive stay. You don’t have to be a celebrity to stay in Williams and Ohanian’s lavish villa, though it will set you back a bit—their particular oceanfront villa typically rents for $35,000 a week.

