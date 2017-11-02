Serena Williams Scored a Lavish Beverly Hills Mansion 

The wine cellar is by an additional kitchen area.

She's currently trying to find a buyer for her Bel Air house.

Fleetwood doors in the kitchen open to the veranda.

There are brushed oak floors throughout the residence.

One of the five bedrooms.

It's an airier layout than her other home.

Serena Williams already bought a new house in Beverly Hills. Scroll through to see inside.

















Serena Williams just seriously upgraded her home situation.

The tennis champion bought a brand new, three-story home in the coveted Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, and she hasn’t even sold her other Los Angeles home—Williams listed her longtime Bel Air abode for $12 million last week.

Williams’ new pad, for which she paid $6.68 million, is much sleeker and more contemporary than the one she’s trying to leave behind.

It’s situated in a guarded, gated community, so it’s a super secure spot for Williams, her fiancé Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, who was born in September. At 0.25 acres, it is much smaller than the 2.7-acre Bel Air home.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is comprised of an enormous open kitchen with Fleetwood doors that open to the outside, as well as separate dining and living rooms. The master suite offers city views and a huge marble bathroom.

There are brushed oak floors, custom cabinetry, multiple fireplaces and marble countertops throughout the home, per the listing held by Nest Seekers broker Sam Reel, as well as marble mosaic floors. There’s a wine cellar and a yoga room, and the outside includes a built-in barbecue, outdoor kitchen and a Baja pool.

One thing it does have in common with the Bel Air estate, however, is the lack of a tennis court—but even world-renowned players need a break, sometimes.