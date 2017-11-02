Serena Williams Scored a Lavish Beverly Hills Mansion 

By
Serena Williams already bought a new house in Beverly Hills. Scroll through to see inside.
Nest Seekers
It's an airier layout than her other home.
Nest Seekers
One of the five bedrooms.
Nest Seekers
There are brushed oak floors throughout the residence.
Nest Seekers
The house is over 6,000 square feet.
Nest Seekers
The master bathroom is incredible.
Nest Seekers
With a separate glass enclosed shower.
Nest Seekers
There are custom marble countertops.
Nest Seekers
The cabinetry is custom, too.
Nest Seekers
Fleetwood doors in the kitchen open to the veranda.
Nest Seekers
She paid $6.68 million for it.
Nest Seekers
The formal dining room.
Nest Seekers
She's currently trying to find a buyer for her Bel Air house.
Nest Seekers
A relaxing spa room.
Nest Seekers
It's on 0.25 acres.
Nest Seekers
There's a Baja pool outside.
Nest Seekers
There are multiple fireplaces.
Nest Seekers
It's perfect for entertaining.
Nest Seekers
The wine cellar is by an additional kitchen area.
Nest Seekers
Serena Williams just seriously upgraded her home situation.

The tennis champion bought a brand new, three-story home in the coveted Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, and she hasn’t even sold her other Los Angeles home—Williams listed her longtime Bel Air abode for $12 million last week.

Williams’ new pad, for which she paid $6.68 million, is much sleeker and more contemporary than the one she’s trying to leave behind.

Serena Williams ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

It’s situated in a guarded, gated community, so it’s a super secure spot for Williams, her fiancé Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, who was born in September. At 0.25 acres, it is much smaller than the 2.7-acre Bel Air home.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is comprised of an enormous open kitchen with Fleetwood doors that open to the outside, as well as separate dining and living rooms. The master suite offers city views and a huge marble bathroom.

There are brushed oak floors, custom cabinetry, multiple fireplaces and marble countertops throughout the home, per the listing held by Nest Seekers broker Sam Reel, as well as marble mosaic floors. There’s a wine cellar and a yoga room, and the outside includes a built-in barbecue, outdoor kitchen and a Baja pool.

One thing it does have in common with the Bel Air estate, however, is the lack of a tennis court—but even world-renowned players need a break, sometimes.

