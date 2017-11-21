See Inside Serena Williams’ Beautiful New Orleans Mansion

The home is available for an average of $1,860 a night.

The house was originally known as the Five Continents.

Serena Williams stayed in a beautiful New Orleans home for her wedding weekend. Click through to see inside the historic home.















More and more details are emerging from Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s glamorous New Orleans wedding, showing the pair truly did have a fairy tale day—in fact, it was Beauty and the Beast themed.

We already knew that Williams wore three different dresses, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian were in attendance and guests were given custom gift bags that included a tribute to Williams’ tennis accomplishments, all thanks to Vogue. But now we also now have a peek at the gorgeous New Orleans mansion Williams chose to stay in for the weekend.

That feeling when you're first introduced as husband & wife. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Williams shared a bit about the mansion, which is located in the oldest African American neighborhood in the country, the lower Treme, through her Instagram stories. She thanked HomeAway for the house, making sure to responsibly note that her post was an #ad.

The Greek Revival mansion was originally built in the 1880s, and was known as the Five Continents, per HomeAway. It was recently renovated to add new amenities, but the owners kept some original architectural details intact. Those historic touches appealed to Williams, who told her followers she’s “obsessed with old houses,” and “love[s] old architecture. There’s just something really warm about it.”

Williams and her bridal party stayed in the eight-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house, which accommodates up to 25 people and comes with a separate guest cottage.

“Is this the most gorgeous home you’ve ever seen? It’s so perfect, I absolutely love it,” Williams declared in her Instagram Story, giving her 7.1 million followers a little virtual tour of the abode, which rents for an average of $1,860 per night.

Williams shared a few snaps of her bridesmaids hanging out in the kitchen, which contains a cherry breakfast bar and a brick hearth. The formal dining room has a full wall of oversized windows and is already set up with an 18-person table.

Official. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

There are three traditional Southern sitting parlors, outfitted with local artwork that accents original crown moldings and fireplaces, while the fourth parlor was recently converted into a family-style living area. Apparently, many of the other members of Williams’ team were nearby—she said in her Stories, per People, that her hair, making and “some of the bride people” were staying right next door.

Her now-husband, however, had his own luxe residence for their time in New Orleans—he was staying with his party in another HomeAway rental. Ohanian’s seven-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom rental is also available, for an average of $1,295 a night.