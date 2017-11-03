Seth Meyers Scored a Fast Sale in the West Village

After just over a month on the market, Seth Meyers’ West Village apartment is already in contract.

Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, listed their two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 302 West 12th Street for sale in mid-September, asking $4.5 million for the space.

The couple found a buyer at that price, but since the sale hasn’t gone through just yet, it’s not clear precisely how much the buyer will be paying for the abode.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers talk show host purchased the apartment, which is located in a doorman Bing & Bing building across the street from Abingdon Square Park, for $3.53 million in December 2013.

It’s understandable, however, that Meyers and Ashe were ready to bid this apartment farewell—the couple paid $7.52 million for Mary Louise Parker‘s former Greenwich Village duplex in July 2016—their new five-bedroom co-op is significantly larger than this West Village apartment; it spans over 3,000 square feet.

Surely they must be a bit sad to leave the cozy 994-square-foot home, with its sunken living room and wood-burning fireplace, plus sliding glass doors. There’s also an open kitchen and a separate dining area, per the listing held by Maxwell Jacobs broker Max J. Kozower. Both of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and there are hardwood floors and high ceilings, as well as views of the cityscape.

Then again, their new apartment does have open views in pretty much every single room of the Empire State Building, Hudson River and more, so they’ll be okay.