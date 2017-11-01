De Blasio, Cuomo Push Back on Trump’s Comments After Terrorist Attack

“I think this is a very crucial distinction,” he said. “There should be very, very careful vetting of anyone where there’s an indication of a concern but not because of their religion or not because of their country of origin.”

He reiterated that people should be focused on working together and the incident itself.

“This should be a unity moment where the focus is on solving the crime and figuring out how we can move forward together, not the pointing of fingers,” de Blasio continued.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for his part, said that Trump’s tweets were “not helpful.”

“I think they tended to point fingers and politicize the situation,” Cuomo said. “He was referring back to an immigration policy that dealt with a lottery and blaming people who passed that immigration policy. His tweet wasn’t even accurate as far as I’m concerned. That was a bipartisan law that was passed that had basically no relevance to the facts of this situation.”

He said that people “play into the hands of a terrorist” to the extent that they “disrupt and divide and frighten people in this society.”

“The tone now should be the exact opposite by all officials on all levels,” he continued. “This is about unification. This is about solidarity. This is about normalization. This is about protection. And the last thing it’s about is politics, period.”