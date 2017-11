: “I always love getting together with my family. Spending time with my grandma and new niece baby lux before Black Friday shopping begins”

: "We do this road trip type of thing every Thanksgiving. My parents are from a small town in Virginia so we all drive there together from Atlanta...It's nice to spend time with the fam old school American style."

: "Many years ago, my dad started this tradition where we all do this run in the local park...It's a three-mile run called the 'Turkey Trot.' There's even a prize, which I haven't won yet. But it's really fun."

: "On Thanksgiving we always just have a big feast. Stuffing is my favorite food in the world! I actually have been known to go buy stuffing and make it in the middle of summer."

: "Football. Growing up in Alabama, we'd prepare the food in the morning and then watch the Detroit Lions. The Dallas Cowboys started playing that day as well, so we'd prepare the food during the Detroit game and eat dinner during the Dallas game."

: “Each Thanksgiving, I am reminded even more of all the blessings I receive every day. It’s a special day where I get to be with my family, friends and spend some time reflecting on all the experiences in my life. I am most grateful to have health and to be surrounded by love.”

: “I try very hard to be grateful and appreciative all year, but it doesn't hurt to have one dedicated day.”

: "I go to the Gentle Barn and hang with the turkeys... I tickle them under the wings and I sit them on my lap, and I feed them pumpkin pie."

: "We play charades, it keeps everyone from falling asleep after a big meal...I really look forward to that every year!"

: “gonna do what i've done every year, Eat large portions of mac & cheese and play xbox live all day.”

: "My Thanksgiving tradition involves a butter stuffing that my mom has made for years and years and years‚ the main ingredient is butter!"

: "This hamburger-and-bean dish and Mexican corn bread that I like to cook. That's my contribution. Not very Thanksgiving-ish, but I like it."

: "On Monday the week of Thanksgiving, we do a practice Thanksgiving. We practice small to make sure it's good...Then we are ready to go on Thursday."

: "Me totally messing up the kitchen, and Faith pretending she doesn't even care — but later cleaning it up when I'm not looking. I'm a good cook, but a sloppy one."

When it comes to Thanksgiving, does your favorite celeb opt for turkey and stuffing? Or forgo it all for a vegan-friendly activity?

With the Thanksgiving spirit in mind, we took a deep dive into seeing how celebrities spend their annual turkey day. Whether it’s food, family or football, everyone has their own take on tradition. Here are fifteen famous folks on what they are thankful for every Thanksgiving—and what they’ll be eating.