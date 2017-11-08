The Best Artist Collaborations to Give as Gifts This Year

Magnum Photographers Breakfast Tray, $55, plinth.uk
Pia Camil Utilitarian Shirt, $350, newmuseumstore.org
Olafur Eliasson’s Little Sun Diamond, $30, littlesun.com
Serving Bowls by Sol LeWitt, $110, artwareeditions.com
Charles and Ray Eames Room Shoes, $14.90, uniqlo.com
Rachel Whiteread Scarf, $105, shop.tate.org
Robert Rauschenberg Chair, $75, www.westelm.com
Art lovers: we all know one. But with tastes that refined, they can often be the hardest person on your holiday gift list for whom to find a present. Sure, there’s a bevy of art books that might fit the bill, but year after year, giving another gift for the coffeetable gets a bit old. And after all, the real way to an art lover’s heart is through a unique work of art.
Here are holiday gift items that not only feature the work of world-renowned artists, but that he or she (or if they’re sadly departed, their appointed representatives here on earth) actually had a hand in creating.