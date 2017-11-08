The Best Presents for the Displaced Southern Belle











Whether you’re looking for a monogrammed gift for someone who lives in the South or searching for a present for the perfectly preppy girl who’s relocated, the task can be difficult. After all, the modern southern lady already has enough koozies, croakies and front pocket tees to last a lifetime. Luckily, we’ve found plenty of options, including pastel faux taxidermy, Ashley Longshore trays ideal for champagne and the ultimate preppy collaboration, courtesy of Jack Rogers and Draper James.

Click through for a selection of gifts that will delight the displaced southern belle, including private biscuit cooking lessons on Skype and bags with secret wine compartments for tailgating.