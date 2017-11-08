The Best Presents for the Displaced Southern Belle

Jelly Jar Southern Pecan Pie 6-Pack, $25, pjpies.com
Jack Rogers x Draper James Hello Darlin' Loafer, $98, DraperJames.com
Ashley Longshore Drink Like a Fish Tray, $290, AshleyLongshore.com
The Genevieve Wine BackPack, $74, Vivajennz.com
Kristen Baird Beneath the Stars + Around the Cosmos Set, $5,000, KristenBaird.com
The Chef and the Dish Skype Session with Jenny Brulé, www.TheChefandTheDish.com
Swell Forever Lindsay Forever Blanket Throw, $75, SwellForever.com</a
Southern Tide Blue Striped Scarf, $88, SouthernTide.com
J.McLaughlin Pouf Hat, $68, Tripp Sweater Jacket $348, J.McLaughlin.com
Wall Charmers Alligator Crocodile Head Faux Taxidermy, $110, wallcharmers.com
Framebridge, $39 to $189, Framebridge.com
Whether you’re looking for a monogrammed gift for someone who lives in the South or searching for a present for the perfectly preppy girl who’s relocated, the task can be difficult. After all, the modern southern lady already has enough koozies, croakies and front pocket tees to last a lifetime. Luckily, we’ve found plenty of options, including pastel faux taxidermy, Ashley Longshore trays ideal for champagne and the ultimate preppy collaboration, courtesy of Jack Rogers and Draper James.
Click through for a selection of gifts that will delight the displaced southern belle, including private biscuit cooking lessons on Skype and bags with secret wine compartments for tailgating.