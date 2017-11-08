The Best Presents for the Displaced Southern Belle

By
Here's what to buy the picky southern belle in your life.
Peggy Jean's Pies are ideal for a displaced Southerner who can't quite get their pecan pie fix. The jelly jar pies ship anywhere and are made from scratch daily. They even send a handwritten note with the package.
Jelly Jar Southern Pecan Pie 6-Pack, $25, pjpies.com
There's nothing quite as Southern as Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand, Draper James. This season she's taking it one step further, by teaming up with Jack Rogers for the ultimate preppy holiday gift.
Jack Rogers x Draper James Hello Darlin' Loafer, $98, DraperJames.com
Ashley Longshore, a New Orleans-based artist, is offering an ideal gift for the entertainer who doesn't plan on putting her wine glass down, anytime soon.
Ashley Longshore Drink Like a Fish Tray, $290, AshleyLongshore.com
There's nothing better for tailgating than a bag with a secret compartment for wine. Each of these Vivajennz bags comes with its own refillable, insulated bag—and they're philanthropic. Founder Jennifer Thomas-Goering, whose son is autistic, donates a portion of her sales to autism awareness.
The Genevieve Wine BackPack, $74, Vivajennz.com
The Savannah-based jeweler, Kristen Baird, is famous for her rings inspired by spending a night under the stars and by the beach in the Southern city. This 18K gold version adds diamonds for a little something extra.
Kristen Baird Beneath the Stars + Around the Cosmos Set, $5,000, KristenBaird.com
If you have a friend who keeps complaining they can't find the perfect biscuits near them, get them a Skype session with a Southern chef. The one-on-one classes with Chef Jenny Brulé can include fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, pimento cheese and more.
The Chef and the Dish Skype Session with Jenny Brulé, www.TheChefandTheDish.com
This Atlanta-based brand customizes blankets and makes donations from every purchase to their sister non-profit, Foster Swell, which gives grants to children in foster care.
Swell Forever Lindsay Forever Blanket Throw, $75, SwellForever.com</a
The preppy, classic American brand J.McLaughlin offers looks worthy of the Southern girl in the city, even during the middle of winter.
J.McLaughlin Pouf Hat, $68, Tripp Sweater Jacket $348, J.McLaughlin.com
Taxidermy might not be chic, but these colorful animal heads certainly are, especially for college sports fans who already have tons of gator gear.
Wall Charmers Alligator Crocodile Head Faux Taxidermy, $110, wallcharmers.com
Stalk someone on social media, then try Framebridge. They let you commemorate Instagram photos in tiny frames—just upload a picture.
Framebridge, $39 to $189, Framebridge.com
Whether you’re looking for a monogrammed gift for someone who lives in the South or searching for a present for the perfectly preppy girl who’s relocated, the task can be difficult. After all, the modern southern lady already has enough koozies, croakies and front pocket tees to last a lifetime. Luckily, we’ve found plenty of options, including pastel faux taxidermy, Ashley Longshore trays ideal for champagne and the ultimate preppy collaboration, courtesy of Jack Rogers and Draper James.

Click through for a selection of gifts that will delight the displaced southern belle, including private biscuit cooking lessons on Skype and bags with secret wine compartments for tailgating.

