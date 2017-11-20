Joy Behar Really Shortened Her Commute Time

By
Joy Behar just bought a new Upper West Side apartment. Scroll through to see inside.
Keller Williams
It's currently configured as a two bedroom.
Keller Williams
The living room is big enough for an additional bedroom or home office to be carved out.
Keller Williams
Behar paid $2.4 million for the condo.
Keller Williams
Advertisement
The floors are newly refinished.
Keller Williams
There are three full bathrooms.
Keller Williams
Behar's new digs span 1,314 square feet.
Keller Williams
Advertisement
The home has a private balcony.
Keller Williams
The windowed kitchen has tiled floors and backsplash.
Keller Williams
It's located at 62 West 62nd Street.
Keller Williams
Advertisement
There are plenty of closets.
Keller Williams
Slideshow | List
- / 11

The View co-host Joy Behar is making a few changes on the Upper West Side.

The television personality scooped up a two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at 62 West 62nd Street, per public record, paying the precise $2.4 million listing price.

Joy Behar bought a new apartment on the Upper West Side. Clint Spaulding/PMC

Behar’s new digs are a bit further downtown than her previous apartment, a co-op at Astor Court at 205 East 89th Street—she’s now living a mere four blocks away from The View‘s West 66th Street ABC filming location, as 6sqft points out.

Behar’s newly purchased 1,314-square-foot apartment has refinished floors and a corner living room that could be converted into a third bedroom, den or a home office, as the listing, held by Keller Williams broker Rachel Bickerton, suggests. The windowed kitchen has tiled floors and white backsplash, as well as white cabinetry.

There are plenty of closets, too, but the apartment’s most enticing attribute might be the private balcony, with its picturesque views of Central Park.

This isn’t Behar’s only home in New York; she purchased a $4.75 million Sag Harbor house in September 2016, shortly after she sold her East Hampton abode.

Behar’s former co-host, Rosie O’Donnell, is making real estate moves, too—she’s trying to sell her five-house Nyack compound.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page