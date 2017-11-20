Joy Behar Really Shortened Her Commute Time

There are plenty of closets.

The View co-host Joy Behar is making a few changes on the Upper West Side.

The television personality scooped up a two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at 62 West 62nd Street, per public record, paying the precise $2.4 million listing price.

Behar’s new digs are a bit further downtown than her previous apartment, a co-op at Astor Court at 205 East 89th Street—she’s now living a mere four blocks away from The View‘s West 66th Street ABC filming location, as 6sqft points out.

Behar’s newly purchased 1,314-square-foot apartment has refinished floors and a corner living room that could be converted into a third bedroom, den or a home office, as the listing, held by Keller Williams broker Rachel Bickerton, suggests. The windowed kitchen has tiled floors and white backsplash, as well as white cabinetry.

There are plenty of closets, too, but the apartment’s most enticing attribute might be the private balcony, with its picturesque views of Central Park.

This isn’t Behar’s only home in New York; she purchased a $4.75 million Sag Harbor house in September 2016, shortly after she sold her East Hampton abode.

Behar’s former co-host, Rosie O’Donnell, is making real estate moves, too—she’s trying to sell her five-house Nyack compound.