The Breakfast at Tiffany’s Menu Includes Truffle Eggs and Avocado Toast

By
Now you can actually have breakfast at Tiffany's.
Olivia Wilde and Riley Keough at the Blue Box Cafe.
Dress your dog in Tiffany blue.
The cafe opens to the public tomorrow.
Professional card stacker Bryan Berg made an appearance.
The Everyday Objects collection in action.
Holly Golightly would have been pleased with the party.
The paper cups are $95 for a set of two.
As chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff is behind the redesign.
Designer and Instagram star Mery Racauchi.
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, actress on The Girlfriend Experience.
Illustrator Richard Haines created caricatures for the crowd.
Every Tiffany's bracelet needs a bit of personalization, even if it's long past bat mitzvah season.
The dessert looked just like the Bird's Nest from the Everyday Objects collection, retailing for $10,000.
Model Annabella Barber.
The Fashion Guitar's Charlotte Groeneveld and Song of Style's Aimee Song.
Instagram star Ezra J. Williams.
Vogue's Selby Drummond.
The Tiffany & Co. New York Flagship is now serving breakfast.

The fourth floor of the shop celebrated the opening of the Blue Box Cafe last night, with plenty of celebrity and socialite appearances. The floor also hosted the new line of Everyday Objects—though they’re far from ordinary. The range of home accessories, created by chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff, includes a $1,000 tin can, a $10,000 bird’s nest and a $9,000 ball of yarn.

Elvis Presley’s eldest granddaughter Riley Keough was spotted winding through the crowd in a pastel pink Giamba dress that definitely couldn’t withstand the New York winter, while actress Olivia Wilde posed in the cafe’s signature blue booths, also wearing Giamba, although her frock was worthy of downloading KiraKira+. Instagram star Ezra J. Williams, Vogue’s Selby Drummond and Song of Style blogger Aimee Song were also spotted milling about at the party.

The cafe, which officially opens to the public on Friday, will serve trendy American fare within the Tiffany blue jewel box. The Instagram-bait eatery will serve club sandwiches, avocado toast and Maine lobster. Of course, there’s breakfast at Tiffany’s, with croissants paired with Nutella and honey butter and a truffle egg dish. So, Holly Golightlys of the world, clutch your pearls, put on your tiara and prepare to pose with a $29 coffee and croissant in hand.

Scroll through for a peek inside the iconic store’s cafe opening, including caricatures from fashion illustrator Richard Haines and a $95 paper cup trick.

