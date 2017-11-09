Tom Petty’s Scenic Lake House Is For Sale

By
Tom Petty's lake house is listed for sale. Click through to see inside the stone house.
Courtesy Compass
Petty and his wife, Dana York, purchased the home in 2007.
Courtesy Compass
It's located in Lake Sherwood.
Courtesy Compass
It offers 125 feet of lake frontage.
Courtesy Compass
The home is hidden behind a private gate.
Courtesy Compass
It's listed for just under $5.9 million.
Courtesy Compass
Petty and York would often go boating when at the house.
Courtesy Compass
One of the three bedrooms.
Courtesy Compass
Petty also loved going fishing there.
Courtesy Compass
The master suite was redone in 2004.
Courtesy Compass
There are plenty of wood beamed ceilings throughout.
Courtesy Compass
It's a three-story house.
Courtesy Compass
The house is 5,300 square feet.
Courtesy Compass
The property is just under an acre.
Courtesy Compass
There are a number of covered terraces.
Courtesy Compass
There's a fireplace on one of the balconies.
Courtesy Compass
There are picturesque views from the bedrooms.
Courtesy Compass
The breakfast room.
Courtesy Compass
A sitting room.
Courtesy Compass
Serious Tom Petty fans are definitely going to appreciate a certain home currently on the market. The late, legendary singer’s lake house is now for sale, and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Petty and his wife, Dana York, purchased the Lake Sherwood home in 2007, and offered it for sale a few months before Petty passed away this October.

Tom Petty and Dana York. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is asking $5.9 million. Located on a 0.81-acre lot, the abode has access to 125 feet of lake frontage, as well as a private dock, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Dana Sparks and Amy Alcini. Petty and York would often go boating when at the house, per Sparks. Petty particularly enjoyed going fishing on the lake.

“Rarely do you find a lake home with this much history and attention to detail,” said Sparks, who previously owned the California home and sold it to Petty and York in 2007. “This incredible home offers the feeling of Lake Como just minutes from the city.”

This was not, however, Petty’s primary residence, Compass informed the Observer—it was a secondary home for the rock star. The 5,300-square-foot home includes a huge fieldstone double height living room with beamed ceilings and a fireplace.

Tom Petty bought the house in 2007. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

A new master suite was added in 2004, before Petty purchased the home, and is now equipped with a deep stone tub and a balcony with its own outdoor fireplace. It’s also just nine miles away from the ocean, if the lake simply isn’t doing it for you.

But perhaps one of the most attractive aspects of the home is right inside—Petty’s own grand piano is currently situated in the living room.

Must Reads

