What the Angels Changed Into After the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show



















The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year was certainly not a drama-free affair. A handful of models, including Gigi Hadid, Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, Irina Sharipova and Dasha Khlystun were unable to secure visas to walk the runway in Shanghai. Musical performer Katy Perry had to cancel as well, after she faced the same issue. Page Six claimed the annual event was facing an “international media crisis,” reportedly due to restrictions on shooting the exterior of the show’s venue, the Mercedes-Benz Arena; Victoria’s Secret staff were also unable to send out press releases in China without the government’s permission.

But as they say, the show must go on…and that’s exactly what happened. The all-star lineup of Victoria’s Secret Angels, including Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribeiro, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss, Romee Strijd and Bella Hadid, hit the runway today in the skimpiest of lingerie and over-the-top wings, some of which were designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Harry Styles stepped in as the musical guest and Alessandra Ambrosio announced that this will be her last time donning a pair of Angel wings on the runway—while Adriana Lima told People that she won’t be retiring from the VS runway for another two years.

Following the show, the Victoria’s Secret models had one more chance to show off the killer physiques they obtained for the lingerie show, at the official after party. They changed into sparkly and nearly-nude dresses, with flashy cutouts and insanely short hemlines, which made for a great opportunity to show off a lot of leg and toned abs. Some girls opted for a polished tuxedo, like Cindy Bruna, while others were barely covered by their sparkly frocks, à la Devon Windsor. Click through to see the best looks to hit the pink carpet at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party.