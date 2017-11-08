What to Gift the Fitness Fanatic Who Already Has Everything

Yoga Hustle Sling Leather, $75, YogaHustle.com
Tomorrow Sleeptracker Monitor, $149, TomorrowSleep.com
Speed Up Tight, $108, Lululemon.com
Rosehive Superfoods Box, $34.95/month, Cratejoy.com
Drunk Elephant Skin Story Vol. 2: Come C About Me, $88, DrunkElephant.com
Blinq Smart Ring, $129, BlinqBlinq.com
Aurum Activewear Passion Mesh Insert Legging, $125, AurumActivewear.com
Honeywell True HEPA Whole Room Air Purifier YourHome.Honeywell.com
Sunday Forever Crystal Kit 101, $25, SundayForever.com
What do you get for the woman who already has every single pair of Lululemon leggings in her monogrammed workout bag, is never anywhere without a green juice in hand and has already tried every single fitness tracker available? It’s time to start thinking out of the plyometric box, because shopping for a fitness fanatic doesn’t have to be impossible.
Scroll through to see what to get the SoulCycle fan in your life—we promise they won’t already have these Sunday Forever Crystals or this brilliant Drunk Elephant skincare set.