What to Gift the Fitness Fanatic Who Already Has Everything

Crystals are so hot right now. Let your friend channel their inner Spencer Pratt with an introductory guide from Sunday Forever.

While it's not the sexiest gift, an air purifier certainly is helpful for the wellness obsessed. This Honeywell purifier is super high tech: it's Bluetooth connected, operated by app and auto-adjusts based on the pollen count.

Aurum Activewear is a new, Montreal-based brand, which means that these leggings will impress even your most fitness obsessed friend.

Put your phone away and let this Blinq ring tell you when someone texts, calls or emails (your contacts can blink in different colors on the ring's gemstone). As a bonus, it also tracks your steps and has an emergency button that texts a friend your coordinates, which is particularly helpful on a run.

These small containers have twist caps, which means it's impossible for them to spill in a gym bag. The morning workout fiend can now tote around an entire skincare routine with ease.

This monthly box from Rosehive Superfoods is packed with probiotics, green juice, quinoa and superfood snacks. It's perfect for your vegan friend who's obsessed with trying different powders and potions.

These patterned Lululemon leggings just launched, which means that no one at SoulCycle has them yet. They even have pockets for a run.

Fitness trackers are so last year. Now, it's all about tracking your sleep. This Tomorrow Sleeptracker monitors everything from your heart rate to how long you wake up for in the middle of the night.

Every single fitness aficionado has at least one yoga mat at home. Why not get them a way to actually tote it around the city in style? The brand also makes hygienic blocks and mats, for a practice that is completely clean.











What do you get for the woman who already has every single pair of Lululemon leggings in her monogrammed workout bag, is never anywhere without a green juice in hand and has already tried every single fitness tracker available? It’s time to start thinking out of the plyometric box, because shopping for a fitness fanatic doesn’t have to be impossible.

Scroll through to see what to get the SoulCycle fan in your life—we promise they won’t already have these Sunday Forever Crystals or this brilliant Drunk Elephant skincare set.