11 Chefs Share What They Secretly Buy for Thanksgiving

Judy Joo, Jinjuu

"I have a very multi-cultural family and a huge Thanksgiving planned this year for 25 people in Los Angeles. In addition to the usual turkey, we always have some of the greatest and somewhat trashy American sides. French’s Green Bean Casserole made with a can of Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, topped with French’s Crispy Fried Onions always makes it to the table, as well as Ritz Cracker corn casserole. Both are a bit 1970s in style, but are always a hit as they really are so tasty and ridiculously easy to throw together. There's a reason people still make them all the time.

I always insist on making my own apple pie, crust and all. I always make a great lard crust—it’s so much flakier and really adds a nice savoriness. I make whipped cream with a fresh vanilla bean, and a dash of rum to spice things up.

We do a DIY pumpkin creme brûlée, where we pass a mini kitchen blow torch around the table (adults only) and everyone “brûlées” their own sugar on top. This is always so fun, as it turns into a competition as to who can do it the best without burning it."