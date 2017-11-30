What Will ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Be About?

Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe could use a win right about now what with Justice League flopping and next year’s Aquaman running into production issues. In fact, of all five DCEU films to date, this summer’s Wonder Woman is the only undisputed outright success with universal praise and unexpected box office heights. As such, we gotta believe the studio is eager to get moving on the sequel. Director Patty Jenkins is set to return and will be the highest-paid female director of all time for her efforts. She’s currently hammering out the story with DC Films’ Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and screenwriter Dave Callaham (The Expendables).

But what kind of story will the sequel tell? Jenkins teased what’s to come in a recent interview on Variety‘s Playback podcast.

“It’s really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have. Because that’s a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered. So it’s like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed, it’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”

Kudos to Jenkins for aiming to follow up Chris Pine‘s Steve Trevor in the love story department. Pine was widely praised for his turn as the cheeky and morally sound spy in Wonder Woman and was considered a scene stealer thanks to his comedic chops. While there is no shortage of romantic partners for Diana from the comics, it’ll be tough to deliver on the same level. And though we’ve all been shipping Gal Gadot’s super heroine with Ben Affleck’s Batman, it doesn’t look as if the actor will be behind the cape and cowl for much longer, so that’s probably out of the question.

But love will continue to be a major focus for Jenkins in the second go around as Diana uses it to help navigate an ethically gray world after her previous black and white illusions were shattered in the first film.

“I did very much thematically want to get to love [in Wonder Woman 1], because that’s what she stands for, and the complexity of what we’re facing. That was the thing, is like the journey of a character through our world who believes in good and evil—as we all do—facing a world ultimately that ends up showing you how unbelievably complicated it is to tackle that or conquer that in any black and white terms. And therefore how much love that requires to stay struggling to make this world a better place versus choosing hate and joining the fight that perpetuates it.”

The filmmaker also plans to borrow elements that worked in Wonder Woman while peppering in new details to keep things fresh.

“I feel like it’s just the right amount the same world of Wonder Woman as the first movie while being a completely different story that tackles something very different but very similarly singular. One story.”

Wonder Woman 2 is rumored to be set during the Cold War, though that remains unconfirmed. The film will arrive in theaters on November 1, 2019.