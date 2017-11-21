Zaha Hadid’s South Beach Condo Is Back

Late architect Zaha Hadid's Miami apartment is now listed at a discount. Click through to see inside the customized condo.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
It's located in the W South Beach.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
Hadid bought two separate units in 2010 and then combined them.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
Hadid was the first woman to ever win the Pritzker Prize.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
The unit was originally listed in May this year, asking $10 million.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
It's now asking $6.5 million.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
Hadid put her own touch on the place.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
It's comprised of two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
There are unobstructed ocean views.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
It's 2,541 square feet.
Courtesy One Sotheby
It has three bathrooms.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
The original furniture will eventually go to a museum.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
Hadid also owned the studio next door.
Courtesy One Sotheby's International Realty
Renowned late architect Zaha Hadid’s Miami apartment is back on the market, and it’s received a big price cut. The 2,541-square-foot unit was first listed for sale in May this year, asking $10 million; it’s now listed for $6.5 million.

Late renowned architect Zaha Hadid bought the main apartment in 2010. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The newly reduced price is due to Miami now being a “buyers’ market,” One Sotheby’s International Realty broker Ivan Chorney, who is sharing the listing with Angelica Garcia, told the Wall Street Journal.

The customized space is located in the W South Beach, and is the result of a two-unit combination by Hadid herself, who bought the two separate apartments for a total of $2.79 million in 2010. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo has unobstructed ocean views and definitely shows Hadid’s personal touch, with curved lines and metallic surfaces, the listing points out.

In addition, there’s a neighboring studio unit included in the sale—Hadid, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2016, bought it in 2015 for $1.38 million and kept it as a separate space. The original furniture, which Hadid personally selected, is not included in the sale—those pieces will eventually go to a museum or remain within Hadid’s trust.

