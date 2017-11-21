Zaha Hadid’s South Beach Condo Is Back

The unit was originally listed in May this year, asking $10 million.

Hadid was the first woman to ever win the Pritzker Prize.

Late architect Zaha Hadid's Miami apartment is now listed at a discount. Click through to see inside the customized condo.













Renowned late architect Zaha Hadid’s Miami apartment is back on the market, and it’s received a big price cut. The 2,541-square-foot unit was first listed for sale in May this year, asking $10 million; it’s now listed for $6.5 million.

The newly reduced price is due to Miami now being a “buyers’ market,” One Sotheby’s International Realty broker Ivan Chorney, who is sharing the listing with Angelica Garcia, told the Wall Street Journal.

The customized space is located in the W South Beach, and is the result of a two-unit combination by Hadid herself, who bought the two separate apartments for a total of $2.79 million in 2010. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo has unobstructed ocean views and definitely shows Hadid’s personal touch, with curved lines and metallic surfaces, the listing points out.

In addition, there’s a neighboring studio unit included in the sale—Hadid, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2016, bought it in 2015 for $1.38 million and kept it as a separate space. The original furniture, which Hadid personally selected, is not included in the sale—those pieces will eventually go to a museum or remain within Hadid’s trust.