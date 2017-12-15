15 Fancy Handbags to Buy Mom for the Holidays

This holiday season, get mom the gift she deserves. Click through to see 15 bags that will make the perfect present.















We can all agree that finding the perfect present for mom is a daunting task. Sure, she says she’ll be happy with any old thing, but how thrilled could she actually be while unwrapping another pair of socks or a gift card to Sephora? So, perhaps 2017 is the year to really spoil the matriarch of your family, you know, the one person in your life who makes sure you actually get enough sleep.

The best way to do that? By getting your mother a brand new purse, of course. You might have to drop a pretty penny on this present, but the look on mom’s face when she unboxes a sumptuous leather bag will make it entirely worth it.

And yes, there’s a bag for every kind of mother. If mom’s a fan of Meghan Markle, you could get her a version of the Strathberry tote she stepped out carrying just a few weeks ago. The timeless tote features just one handle instead of the usual two—plus a flash of tasteful hardware, in the form of a gold bar—making this handbag into a major conversation piece. For those mothers who are always on-the-go, a suede tote with a crossbody strap from Lemaire will allow her to look chic while being totally hands-free. Does mum prefer statement pieces? Look at Edun’s offering, which features a whipstitched leather and bold silver metal handles.

Click through to see all 15 purse options that are sure to please mom this holiday season—and don’t forget to include a handwritten card!