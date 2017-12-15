15 Fancy Handbags to Buy Mom for the Holidays

By
This holiday season, get mom the gift she deserves. Click through to see 15 bags that will make the perfect present.
Instagram/Boyyboutique
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Western Saddle Bag, $2,790, Calvinklein.us.
Courtesy Calvin Klein
Little Liffner Croc-effect leather tote, $475, Net-a-Porter.com.
Courtesy Net-a-Porter
Burberry The Medium DK88 Top Handle Bag with Alligator, $15,500, Burberry.com.
Courtesy Burberry
Advertisement
Strathberry Midi Tote in Navy, $606, Strathberry.com.
Courtesy Strathberry
Paco Rabanne Medium Puzzle Hobo, $845, Totokaelo.com.
Courtesy Totokaelo
Altuzarra Shadow Leather Tote, $2,295, Mytheresa.com.
Courtesy MyTheresa
Advertisement
Valextra Sacca Medium Slouchy Hobo, $2,150, Barneys.com.
Courtesy Barneys
Yves Saint Laurent Kate Leather Chain Wallet, $1,650, Saksfifthavenue.com.
Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue
Coach 1941 Swagger Chain Leather Crossbody Bag, $550, Nordstrom.com.
Courtesy Nordstrom
Advertisement
Wandler Hortensia Trapeze Leather Bag, $903, Matchesfashion.com.
Courtesy MatchesFashion
Edun Leather Mini Tote with Whipstitch, $590, Edun.com.
Courtesy Edun
Boyy Devon in Curry, $1,100, Boyybag.com.
Courtesy Boyy
Advertisement
Lemaire Two-Way Folded Tote, $1,372, Farfetch.com.
Courtesy Farfetch
Prada Velvet Zip-Top Chain Shoulder Bag, $1,100, Neimanmarcus.com.
Courtesy Neiman Marcus
MCM Berlin Crossbody, $1,495, Us.mcmworldwide.com.
Courtesy MCM
Slideshow | List
- / 16

We can all agree that finding the perfect present for mom is a daunting task. Sure, she says she’ll be happy with any old thing, but how thrilled could she actually be while unwrapping another pair of socks or a gift card to Sephora? So, perhaps 2017 is the year to really spoil the matriarch of your family, you know, the one person in your life who makes sure you actually get enough sleep.

The best way to do that? By getting your mother a brand new purse, of course. You might have to drop a pretty penny on this present, but the look on mom’s face when she unboxes a sumptuous leather bag will make it entirely worth it.

And yes, there’s a bag for every kind of mother. If mom’s a fan of Meghan Markle, you could get her a version of the Strathberry tote she stepped out carrying just a few weeks ago. The timeless tote features just one handle instead of the usual two—plus a flash of tasteful hardware, in the form of a gold bar—making this handbag into a major conversation piece. For those mothers who are always on-the-go, a suede tote with a crossbody strap from Lemaire will allow her to look chic while being totally hands-free. Does mum prefer statement pieces? Look at Edun’s offering, which features a whipstitched leather and bold silver metal handles.

Click through to see all 15 purse options that are sure to please mom this holiday season—and don’t forget to include a handwritten card!

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page