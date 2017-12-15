15 Snow Boots You Won’t Be Embarrassed to Wear This Winter















Snow is nice and all, but have you ever tried to look cute while slogging through three to six inches of slushy precipitation? Pulling off a look while actually dressing for the inclement weather is, as most stylish New Yorkers can attest to, one of the hardest predicaments of the winter months.

So rather than sacrificing your outfit with a hideous pair of winter boots, we suggest investing in a pair of kicks that will not only keep your toes warm and dry, but complement your aesthetic, too. And while you’re at it, don’t be afraid to try out some designer boots. For example, pair these fuzzy cream-colored Jimmy Choo boots with some jeans and a cozy sweater for a chic lumberjack vibe, or lace up these silver Acne Studios booties with a flashy floral dress to play up your creative side. Definitely don’t pass up on Gucci’s rainbow accented hiking boots, that will bring joy to even the greyest of puddles, or Valentino’s heeled booties, that might be a bit tall, but can still withstand a towering snowbank.

These may not be the most traditional snow boots out there, but as long as they have sturdy rubber soles (with ample grip, for navigating icy sidewalks) and are waterproof, they’ll do just fine in wintry weather. And even better, they won’t be embarrassing to wear out in public, whether you’re stomping through the snow to the office or trudging to a fancy brunch with friends.

Now is the best time to shop for these waterproof boots, as plenty of online shops have generously marked down their lace-up styles, with lug-soles and shearling linings. Click through to see all 15 snow boots that will have you wishing for a snow day, stat.