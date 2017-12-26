2017: The Year in 22 Photographs

-
Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States in inauguration ceremony on January 20.
Protesters in Washington, D.C. walk during the Women’s March on Washington on January 21.
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House on January 28.
La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner ‘Moonlight’ during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 26.
A photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 7 shows the launch of four ballistic missiles by the Korean People’s Army (KPA) during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued from a small wooden boat by crew members from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) off Lampedusa, Italy on May 18.
Balloons, flowers and messages of support placed in tribute to the victims of the May 22nd terror attach at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.
A huge fire engulfs the 24 story Grenfell Tower in West London in the early hours of the morning on June 14.
Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle and chant at counter protestors at the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue after marching through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11.
People watch the solar eclipse at Saluki Stadium in Illinois on August 21. With approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality the area, Southern Illinois experienced the longest duration of totality during the eclipse.
Volunteer rescuer workers help a woman from her flooded Port Arthur, Texas home during Hurricane Harvey on August 30.
Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers search for survivors in a flattened building in Mexico City on September 20, one day after a strong earthquake shook central Mexico.
Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and take a knee before the National Anthem at the start of their game against Arizona Cardinals on September 25.
A man lays on top of a woman as others flee after a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
On October 5, two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico, the island is experiencing widespread damage including to most of the electrical, gas and water grid.
Mt. Shinmoedake in Kerishima, Japan erupts for the first time in six years, sending a plume of ash 300 meters into the air, on October 11.
The western edge of the famed iceberg A-68 calved from the Larsen C ice shelf, is seen from NASA’s Operation IceBridge research aircraft, near the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula region, on October 31. NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past nine years.
26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6 in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
People wave Spanish flags as they protest outside on November 9 during a Catalonian parliamentary session to pass the start of the independence process in Barcelona, Spain.
Following the announcement of their engagement, Britain’s Prince Harry stands with actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on November 27.
Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7 as strong Santa Ana winds rapidly push multiple wildfires across the region.
Alabama Democrat Doug Jones celebrates his victory over Judge Roy Moore on December 12, 2017.
2017 is in its final days, and with such an eventful 12 months, it’s certainly a year that will make its mark in history. Beginning with a widely protested Presidential Inauguration, it’s no surprise that 45th President Donald Trump dominated the news with White House scandal, staff firings and a Special Counsel Investigation (to name a few).
But the U.S. Presidency was far from the only important event of 2017, and in an age of visual media, photojournalists and the photographs they take are essential to telling the stories that matter.
“Over the last 18 years I’ve had an up-close look at many of the world’s events and can’t recall a year where the camera served as vital a role as in 2017,” explained Spencer Platt, news photographer for Getty Images. “A seemingly endless series of events created an atmosphere that kept us close to our digital devices and compelled many a citizen to become politically and socially engaged for the first time.”
Though the drama of the American presidency may have held our attention and caused political protests throughout the year, it was far from the only notable event.
Only one day after Trump was inaugurated, an estimated 5 million people worldwide participated in the Women’s March. “[It] resulted in unforgettable pictures that showed tens of thousands of women of all ages and races standing up for equality, dignity and a world where a little girl has the same opportunities as her little brother,” Platt said.
The march kicked off a year of women in the spotlight, standing up for themselves and their beliefs and causing some to predict that the events of 2017 will lead to 2018 being the Year of the Woman.
Terror attacks and mass shootings brought us heartbreaking images of pain and loss, translating raw human emotion into photographs on our screens.
Weather events made their mark on the year: Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Jose left a path of damage and destruction; earthquakes caused cities to crumble; and California had one of the most catastrophic wildfire seasons in its history.
Images of the many events of the year allow us to reflect on our recent past and what we can expect in the near future. “In 2017, there were iconic images of course. However it was the repetition of imagery…that told the stories of growing dissatisfaction—and positive action—against where our society is heading,” said Ken Mainardis, senior vice president of global editorial at Getty Images.
“As we close another turbulent year, we should hold great optimism that these instruments of democracy are doing their job, withstanding the barrage against them and the role of the photographer and their editor remains a vital part of that historic work.”