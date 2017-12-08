8 Royally-Approved Holiday Gifts Fit for a Princess

When Huxley's founder visited Morocco, he found the the Moroccan royal family's beauty secret: prickly pear seed oil. It became the K-beauty brand's key ingredient.

For your friend who can't get enough of Queen Elizabeth's collection of corgis and dorgis.

Jackie Kennedy, the Reagans, Gerald Ford have all sent Mrs. John L. Strong notes...but what better than a crown as your personal signature, for a regal twist?

Markle wore a pair of Aquazzura shoes for her engagement announcement. But she's not the only royal obsessed with the Italian label; the Duchess of Cambridge is a notable fan and Alessandra de Osma opted for the Heartbreaker Pump 105 when she married Prince Christian of Hanover.

If you're looking to truly celebrate Prince Harry's impending engagement in style (or alternately, you want to eat your feelings since he's not marrying you), New York-based Dana's Bakery creates glitter macarons. They also make specialty orders, customized and shipped nationwide.

What's more royal than princess hair infused with champagne? It is, after all, one of the four cocktails Queen Elizabeth drinks daily. Cuvée was created after the founder ended up with champs soaked hair after a particularly wild party in Las Vegas, embraced her silky locks and bottled the booze, adding white truffle along the way.

British designer Luke Irwin has created bespoke rugs for the Obamas and members of the British Royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who he gifted with an Ikat 8 rug for their wedding. Irwin even has royal ties himself, as he's married to Alice Elliot, niece of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meghan Markle is a huge fan of Toronto-based brand Sentaler, and has been spotted in their wrap and coats. Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau andstar Kim Cattrall have all worn the luxury brand's alpaca coats.









Even if you’re not personally friends with Meghan Markle (despite believing you’d definitely be besties), it’s entirely possible you’re pals with someone who’s a bit of a princess. Whether you’re hunting down an engagement gift or searching for a holiday present worthy of a Queen, these regal gifts are ideal.

Consider purchasing your most queenly friend a Peruvian alpaca coat from Toronto-based brand Sentelar, spotted on Markle, Kate Middleton and Canada’s first lady, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau. If your pal isn’t enthused by outerwear, try home goods from British designer Luke Irwin, who also happens to be the very individual who gifted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with an Ikat rug for their wedding.

Scroll through to see even more royal inclined presents, including a few items for your friend who’s watched a few too many Suits episodes.