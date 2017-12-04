See Inside Anne Hathaway’s Picturesque Westport Retreat

By
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman will be spending more time in Westport. Click through to see their picturesque new home.
The Higgins Group
The home is known as CompoBello.
The Higgins Group
It was built in 1920.
The Higgins Group
French doors lead to the gardens.
The Higgins Group
The custom eat-in kitchen has marble countertops.
The Higgins Group
There's also a full Viking outdoor kitchen.
The Higgins Group
The formal dining room features a stone fireplace.
The Higgins Group
All of the bedrooms are on the second floor.
The Higgins Group
The home has been extensively renovated.
The Higgins Group
It's on 0.90 acres.
The Higgins Group
They paid $2.79 million for the home.
The Higgins Group
The master suite has access to a private wooden deck.
The Higgins Group
In addition, there's a barn-style guest house on the property.
The Higgins Group
One of the five bedrooms.
The Higgins Group
There's a pool, deck and lounge area outside.
The Higgins Group
There are charming features throughout.
The Higgins Group
There are five full bathrooms.
The Higgins Group
Anne Hathaway started out the holiday season with a big gift to herself. The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, bought a seaside home in Westport, Connecticut.

The five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home was built in 1920 and has since been extensively renovated. The house, which has a charming red front door, is just a “few steps” from Compo Beach.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman will be in Westport a bit more now. Gonzalo Marroquin/PMC

Hathaway and Shulman paid $2.79 million for the 0.9-acre estate, which is known as CompoBello.

The first floor of the 4,198-square-foot Colonial-style residence is composed of an oversized custom kitchen with marble countertops and a breakfast island, which is open to a cozy great room with a fireplace. The formal dining room has vaulted ceilings, with a large stone fireplace. The second floor, which is divided into two distinct wings, is where the five bedrooms are located, per the listing held by The Higgins Group. The separate master suite has access to a private redwood deck.

French doors in the living room open to the gardens, and there’s also a built-in Viking outdoor kitchen. Outside, there’s a pool and lounge area, in addition to a 1,518-square-foot barn-esque pool house.

Hathaway and Shulman also own a two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse on the Upper West Side, but the bi-coastal couple hasn’t forsaken Los Angeles—they also maintain a six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in Laurel Canyon.

