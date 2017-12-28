The Top 10 Fitness Instructors in New York











If you’re looking for inspiration to workout in the new year, there are plenty of instructors that you haven’t tried yet. Whether you’re looking for a celebrity-stacked class on the Bowery (P.volve) or low-key cardio in Williamsburg (East River Pilates), we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite teachers.

Model CJ Koegel is doling out high fives and Instagram-ready bodies at his Bootyfull class (and as a bonus, he’s dating one of last year’s top trainers, Bree Branker). Bari instructor Aly Giampolo’s classes will help you tone—while mastering the trampoline—at the chic Tribeca studio that’s a favorite for top models. And Sweat With Bec’s Bec Donlan created her own booty band and trains with The Bachelor‘s Peter Kraus.

Scroll through to figure out who you should train with in 2018.