The Top 10 Fitness Instructors in New York

By
CJ Koegel is a Wilhelmina Model and trainer who teaches the high-energy Bootyful class at Bandier's Studio B.
CJ Koegel/Instagram
Dancer Aly Giampolo is a Bari instructor who will help you master the trampoline.
Instagram
SoulCycle instructor Jera Foster-Fell is a fitfluencer with a devoted following.
Instagram
P.volve Fitness founder Stephen Pasterino personally trained Victoria's Secret Angels in Shanghai for their show.
Instagram
Advertisement
East River Pilates instructor Kate Holly makes beginners feel like they know what they're doing on the reformer.
Instagram
Holistic health coach Marissa Siewert started at modelFIT and now teaches high energy dance cardio at Arts On Site.
Instagram
Sweat With Bec's Bec Donlan teaches toning at Studio B and is teaming up with The Bachelor.
Instagram
Advertisement
Yogi Juliette Walle teaches sculpt classes at modelFIT with a low-key indie soundtrack.
Instagram
Douglas Joseph is a double threat: a DNA and IMG model and ShadowBox instructor.
Instagram
Legacy Lululemon ambassador Kira Stokes trains Hannah Bronfman, Candace Bure and Victoria's Secret Angels.
Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 10

If you’re looking for inspiration to workout in the new year, there are plenty of instructors that you haven’t tried yet. Whether you’re looking for a celebrity-stacked class on the Bowery (P.volve) or low-key cardio in Williamsburg (East River Pilates), we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite teachers.

Model CJ Koegel is doling out high fives and Instagram-ready bodies at his Bootyfull class (and as a bonus, he’s dating one of last year’s top trainers, Bree Branker). Bari instructor Aly Giampolo’s classes will help you tone—while mastering the trampoline—at the chic Tribeca studio that’s a favorite for top models. And Sweat With Bec’s Bec Donlan created her own booty band and trains with The Bachelor‘s Peter Kraus.

Scroll through to figure out who you should train with in 2018.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page