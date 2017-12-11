Bethenny Frankel Just Bought Another Bridgehampton Getaway









Bethenny Frankel wasn’t kidding when she said she caught the real estate “bug.” The Real Housewives of New York personality and Skinnygirl entrepreneur just scooped up another Hamptons property, located in Bridgehampton.

But don’t expect the Bravo star to be moving in anytime soon. She’s planning on using the seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate as an investment property, per The New York Post, so it’s likely she’ll be giving it a bit of a redesign and update, before flipping it back onto the market, or maybe renting it out.

It’s not yet clear precisely how much Frankel paid for the 4,239-square-foot country home, but it was most recently listed for $2.5 million—that’s a bit of a discount from the $3.2 million it was originally asking in July 2016.

The 0.6-acre estate was actually once a bed and breakfast, known as the Morning Glory House. Built in 1910, it has since received a major renovation courtesy of BOKA architect Brian O’Keefe, and is “perfect for entertaining,” per the listing held by Town & Country Real Estate broker Kathleen M. Conway.

A formal entry with dark hardwood floors and skylight leads into the house; there’s also a hand-carved staircase, dining room and exercise room. Outside, there’s a gunite pool with bluestone patios, and an idyllic wraparound porch in the back.

Pop of color A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Frankel won’t be parting ways with her other Hamptons estate, however—she’s holding on to her beautifully renovated and decorated Lumber Lane summer home, which she bought in 2015.

This means Frankel’s current real estate portfolio includes at least three homes. While reality star scored an impressive sale in Tribeca last year, she is still trying to find someone to take her Soho apartment off her hands—she listed it for $5.25 million in February this year. Alas, the home is still sitting on the market, despite a price chop to $4.2 million and the choice to snag it as a $13,500 a month rental.