Bethenny Frankel Just Bought Another Bridgehampton Getaway

Bethenny Frankel just bought this Hamptons home.
Town & Country Real Estate
It was originally built in 1910 as a bed and breakfast.
Town & Country Real Estate
It has been extensively remodeled and renovated since.
Town & Country Real Estate
Frankel's planning on using the home as an investment property.
Town & Country Real Estate
Frankel owns another Bridgehampton abode, on Lumber Lane.
Town & Country Real Estate
There are dark hardwood floors throughout.
Town & Country Real Estate
The gunite pool is surrounded by a cozy lounge area.
Town & Country Real Estate
There's a fireplace in the main living room.
Town & Country Real Estate
Bethenny Frankel wasn’t kidding when she said she caught the real estate “bug.” The Real Housewives of New York personality and Skinnygirl entrepreneur just scooped up another Hamptons property, located in Bridgehampton.

But don’t expect the Bravo star to be moving in anytime soon. She’s planning on using the seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate as an investment property, per The New York Postso it’s likely she’ll be giving it a bit of a redesign and update, before flipping it back onto the market, or maybe renting it out.

It’s not yet clear precisely how much Frankel paid for the 4,239-square-foot country home, but it was most recently listed for $2.5 million—that’s a bit of a discount from the $3.2 million it was originally asking in July 2016.

Bethenny Frankel really does have the real estate bug. Presley Ann/PMC

The 0.6-acre estate was actually once a bed and breakfast, known as the Morning Glory House. Built in 1910, it has since received a major renovation courtesy of BOKA architect Brian O’Keefe, and is “perfect for entertaining,” per the listing held by Town & Country Real Estate broker Kathleen M. Conway.

A formal entry with dark hardwood floors and skylight leads into the house; there’s also a hand-carved staircase, dining room and exercise room. Outside, there’s a gunite pool with bluestone patios, and an idyllic wraparound porch in the back.

Frankel won’t be parting ways with her other Hamptons estate, however—she’s holding on to her beautifully renovated and decorated Lumber Lane summer home, which she bought in 2015.

This means Frankel’s current real estate portfolio includes at least three homes. While reality star scored an impressive sale in Tribeca last year, she is still trying to find someone to take her Soho apartment off her hands—she listed it for $5.25 million in February this year. Alas, the home is still sitting on the market, despite a price chop to $4.2 million and the choice to snag it as a $13,500 a month rental.

