Wear if You Dare: The Bridal Jumpsuit

Many people agree that marriage is a leap of faith. This season, brides can take that literally and head down the aisle in the favorite garb of Elvis, Abba and GI Joe: the jumpsuit.

The look won’t work for every wedding. Anyone marrying in a traditional house of worship, for example, would probably look as out of place as a picnic-goer in sequins. And a woman who considers this her chance to indulge the princess fantasies she’s harbored since childhood will likely look askance at the trend (even with designers embellishing the statement look with illusion bodices and flowing trains). But there’s something attractively modern about the idea.

Nowadays, when couples are encouraged to make a wedding a celebration of their relationship rather than a rite of passage, there’s no reason to comply with a dress code that’s been around since Queen Victoria. And the freedom to dash around the party without tugging at a voluminous skirt is a definite plus. A bride in a jumpsuit conveys a badass attitude that’s deliciously at odds with what society expects to see at the altar.

Then again, you could always save it for the after party.

Theia

This sensual, simple, curve-enhancing ensemble from Theia is the picture of grace and elegance. It’s the type of red carpet outfit you’d expect of a Hollywood glamour girl. The kimono sleeves and back bowtie detail give it an extra dollop of charm.

Danielle Frankel

Street swagger combines with feminine details in Danielle Frankel’s ivory lace jumpsuit. Oversize trouser cuffs and a firmly belted waist make a strong tailored statement, while the silk chiffon layered top and strapless bodice are all perfectly ladylike.

Romona Keveza

Romona Keveza $6,590

A masterful example of cut and fit from Romona Keveza Collection, this jumpsuit in pearl-colored stretch crepe feels utterly contemporary: perfect for the bride with her eyes on the stars. We love the contrast of a plunging halter bodice with the detachable sheer overskirt.

Victor & Rolf

Call it a romper or a mini jumpsuit, this playful creation from Viktor & Rolf Mariage slyly references bridal conventions with a generous back bow that falls into a floor-sweeping train. The lustrous duchess satin fabric pushes it into formal territory.

Ines Di Santo

For a bride with the bearing of an Amazonian goddess, Ines di Santo comes to the rescue with a silk satin jumpsuit featuring an extreme V neckline, an illusion low back, and the season’s most dramatic cover-up: an encrusted cape worthy of a superhero.

Rachel Leonard was the Fashion Director of Brides Magazine for 18 years—the first employee at Condé Nast to make the jump from advertising to editorial. Rachel is currently the Editorial Director for The Bridal Council, and can be followed on Instagram @_rachelleonard

A marketing executive currently living in Arizona, Sally Kilbridge spent more than 20 years as an editor at Brides Magazine. She indulges her love of travel and romance on her website, destinationw.com, a definitive guide to destination weddings.