Former Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh Listed His Waterfront Mansion

By
Former NBA star Chris Bosh is listing his Miami mansion. Click through to see inside the waterfront residence.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
The house is 11,709 square feet.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, bought the home in 2010.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
It was shortly after Bosh signed with the Miami Heat.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
The Boshes paid $12.33 million for the house.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
The house was custom built in 2009.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
It's on a 0.5-acre property.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
There's a formal dining room.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
It's on the market for $18 million.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
It's right on the water.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
A spa-worthy bathroom.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
It's comprised of eight bedrooms.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
There's also an internal elevator.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
The gourmet kitchen.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
There's room for quite a few people at the breakfast bar.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
There's a courtyard kitchen and covered kitchen outside.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
The cavernous home features high ceilings throughout.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
The master walk-in closet is incredible.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
It's on North Bay Road.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
There's also a guesthouse.
Courtesy ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 20

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh decided it’s time to let go of his palatial waterfront mansion.

Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, purchased the six-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house for $12.33 million in 2010, shortly after Bosh (along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, marking the beginning of the Big Three era) signed with the Heat. This summer, the Heat announced Bosh was waived due to blood clots hindering his ability to play.

The Boshes are selling the Miami Beach home for “personal reasons,” One Sotheby’s International Realty broker Diane Lieberman, who has the $18 million listing, told the Wall Street Journal.

Chris Bosh and Adrienne Bosh want to sell their Miami mansion. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Leiberman was unavailable for comment for this story.

The 11,709-square-foot “resort-style” home was custom built in 2009 and features high ceilings throughout, as well as a rather minimalist aesthetic that includes an entirely all-white décor in the living and entertaining rooms. There’s a sleek gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry and a breakfast island, as well as a formal dining room.

The lavish two-story home is equipped with an elevator and there’s also a guest house located on the 0.5-acre property.

The Miami Heat waived Chris Bosh earlier this year. Elsa/Getty Images

Outside, there’s a courtyard garden, a covered summer kitchen as well as a heated infinity pool and spa.

It’s the end of an era in Miami for three of its most famous basketball players—once Bosh parts ways with this house, Wade will be the last of the Big Three to keep a home in Miami. James (who recently scooped up a second Brentwood mansion) sold his own three-story Florida property in 2015, and while Wade previously listed his own 12,000-square-foot pad, it’s now off the market, so perhaps there’s a chance he’ll be maintaining a presence there.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page