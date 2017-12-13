Former Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh Listed His Waterfront Mansion

There's room for quite a few people at the breakfast bar.

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh decided it’s time to let go of his palatial waterfront mansion.

Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, purchased the six-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house for $12.33 million in 2010, shortly after Bosh (along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, marking the beginning of the Big Three era) signed with the Heat. This summer, the Heat announced Bosh was waived due to blood clots hindering his ability to play.

The Boshes are selling the Miami Beach home for “personal reasons,” One Sotheby’s International Realty broker Diane Lieberman, who has the $18 million listing, told the Wall Street Journal.

Leiberman was unavailable for comment for this story.

The 11,709-square-foot “resort-style” home was custom built in 2009 and features high ceilings throughout, as well as a rather minimalist aesthetic that includes an entirely all-white décor in the living and entertaining rooms. There’s a sleek gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry and a breakfast island, as well as a formal dining room.

The lavish two-story home is equipped with an elevator and there’s also a guest house located on the 0.5-acre property.

Outside, there’s a courtyard garden, a covered summer kitchen as well as a heated infinity pool and spa.

It’s the end of an era in Miami for three of its most famous basketball players—once Bosh parts ways with this house, Wade will be the last of the Big Three to keep a home in Miami. James (who recently scooped up a second Brentwood mansion) sold his own three-story Florida property in 2015, and while Wade previously listed his own 12,000-square-foot pad, it’s now off the market, so perhaps there’s a chance he’ll be maintaining a presence there.