Christie Nominates DuHaime for Rutgers Trustee, McCabe for Port Authority

Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday nominated his top political strategist to serve on a Rutgers University governing board and proposed a Democratic Party chairman for a position at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Mike DuHaime, an advisor to Christie’s gubernatorial and presidential campaigns, was nominated to serve on the Rutgers University Board of Trustees. The board is supposed to be comprised of 40 trustees, five of whom are to be nominated by the New Jersey governor, according to university bylaws.
Christie also nominated Kevin McCabe, the Middlesex County Democratic chairman, to be a district member at the Port Authority, the beleaguered bi-state agency that runs transportation and infrastructure projects and systems in and around New York City.
Both nominations must be approved by the state Senate. Neither position is paid, according to the governor’s office.
Christie announced nominations for 33 state positions and judgeships on Thursday, one of the last major moves the outgoing Republican will make before his term expires on Jan. 16 and he is replaced by Governor-elect Phil Murphy.
Here is the full list of nominations:
JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS
SUPERIOR COURT REAPPOINTMENTS
The Honorable Angela Borkowski
The Honorable Linda Grasso Jones
ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGES
Andrew Baron
Ernest Michael Bongiovanni
WORKERS’ COMPENSATION
R. Louis Gallagher, II
PROSECUTORIAL NOMINATION
CAPE MAY COUNTY PROSECUTOR
Jeffrey H. Sutherland
BOARD NOMINATIONS
WARREN COUNTY BOARD OF TAXATION
William T. Watras, SRA
NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Diane Montalto
PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY
Kevin P. McCabe
HUNTERDON COUNTY BOARD OF TAXATION
The Honorable Robert Garrenger
DELAWARE RIVER PORT AUTHORITY
The Honorable Mary Ann Wardlow
FISH AND GAME COUNCIL
Kenneth Whildin
Loren P. Robinson
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Dominick J. Burzichelli
Michael DuHaime
SOUTH JERSEY PORT CORPORATION
Reverend Carl E. Styles
Chad Michael Bruner
Joseph A. Maressa, Jr., Esq.
Sheila Lynn Roberts
Eric E. Martins, Esq.
DELAWARE RIVER AND BAY AUTHORITY
Shirley Wilson
James N. Hogan
Ceil Smith
Sheila McCann
M. Earl Ransome, PE
CAMDEN COUNTY BOARD OF TAXATION
Barbara Holcomb
William Wilhelm
Kelly A. Hanson, R.N.
Donald Reich
Melissa Pollitt
STATE BOARD OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND LAND SURVEYORS
The Honorable Gary Paparozzi
NEW JERSEY BOARD OF TREE EXPERTS
Pamela Zipse
LOCAL FINANCE BOARD
The Honorable Adrian O. Mapp