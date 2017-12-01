Christie Nominates DuHaime for Rutgers Trustee, McCabe for Port Authority

Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday nominated his top political strategist to serve on a Rutgers University governing board and proposed a Democratic Party chairman for a position at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Mike DuHaime, an advisor to Christie’s gubernatorial and presidential campaigns, was nominated to serve on the Rutgers University Board of Trustees. The board is supposed to be comprised of 40 trustees, five of whom are to be nominated by the New Jersey governor, according to university bylaws.

Christie also nominated Kevin McCabe, the Middlesex County Democratic chairman, to be a district member at the Port Authority, the beleaguered bi-state agency that runs transportation and infrastructure projects and systems in and around New York City.

Both nominations must be approved by the state Senate. Neither position is paid, according to the governor’s office.

Christie announced nominations for 33 state positions and judgeships on Thursday, one of the last major moves the outgoing Republican will make before his term expires on Jan. 16 and he is replaced by Governor-elect Phil Murphy.

Here is the full list of nominations:

JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS

SUPERIOR COURT REAPPOINTMENTS

The Honorable Angela Borkowski

The Honorable Linda Grasso Jones

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGES

Andrew Baron

Ernest Michael Bongiovanni

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION

R. Louis Gallagher, II

PROSECUTORIAL NOMINATION

CAPE MAY COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Jeffrey H. Sutherland

BOARD NOMINATIONS

WARREN COUNTY BOARD OF TAXATION

William T. Watras, SRA

NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Diane Montalto

PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY

Kevin P. McCabe

HUNTERDON COUNTY BOARD OF TAXATION

The Honorable Robert Garrenger

DELAWARE RIVER PORT AUTHORITY

The Honorable Mary Ann Wardlow

FISH AND GAME COUNCIL

Kenneth Whildin

Loren P. Robinson

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Dominick J. Burzichelli

Michael DuHaime

SOUTH JERSEY PORT CORPORATION

Reverend Carl E. Styles

Chad Michael Bruner

Joseph A. Maressa, Jr., Esq.

Sheila Lynn Roberts

Eric E. Martins, Esq.

DELAWARE RIVER AND BAY AUTHORITY

Shirley Wilson

James N. Hogan

Ceil Smith

Sheila McCann

M. Earl Ransome, PE

CAMDEN COUNTY BOARD OF TAXATION

Barbara Holcomb

William Wilhelm

Kelly A. Hanson, R.N.

Donald Reich

Melissa Pollitt

STATE BOARD OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND LAND SURVEYORS

The Honorable Gary Paparozzi

NEW JERSEY BOARD OF TREE EXPERTS

Pamela Zipse

LOCAL FINANCE BOARD

The Honorable Adrian O. Mapp