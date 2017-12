27 Creative Engagement Rings You Haven’t Seen Before

There aren’t any rules in engagement rings today. So why not combine a solitaire diamond with a thick gold cigar band for one stellar piece? That's what Jemma Wynne did for this one-of-a-kind 18-karat yellow gold and hexagon diamond ring. $7,770, Bergdorfgoodman.com

For the lover of handmade design, Nikolle Radi's "Damask" ring is just the thing. It’s made of 18-karat yellow gold with a white diamond halo and platinum strips hand-woven in a floral damask design in place of a center stone. $3,870, Twistonline.com

Polki diamonds are diamonds that have been polished rather than faceted and are widely featured in Indian jewelry. Amrapali's sterling silver ring features a polki diamond slice. $1,295, Amrapalijewels.us

Polly Wales is widely known for her organic-feeling designs, which work wonderfully in an engagement ring. This 18-karat yellow gold ring is cast with an emerald-cut diamond center stone and baguette diamond side stones. Price upon request, Pollywales.com

AIMÉE.AIMER's 18-karat yellow gold rings are linked together, representing the formal binding of a relationship. A 0.30-carat round brilliant diamond is set on the white gold connector, and rubies and diamonds accent the top gold band. $3,700, Aimee-aimer.com

Delfina Delettrez's futuristic "Handroid" ring in platinum with a round diamond and trillion-cut diamond is designed to encompass the entire ring finger and hinges at the knuckle. Price upon request, Delfinadelettrez.com

Enamel is an elegant way to incorporate an atypical element in a bridal ring. This Selim Mouzannar ring uses ivory-color enamel to accent an emerald-cut diamond set in 18-karat pink gold with accent diamonds. $20,600, Selimmouzannar.com

These linked bands from Spinelli Kilcollin lend an interesting edge to an otherwise classic assortment. The “Amor” is composed of three linked rings in 18K yellow and white gold with pavé-set white diamonds, micro-pavé prongs, and a one-carat center white diamond with yellow gold connectors. Price upon request, Spinellikilcollin.com

This unique, nature-inspired band is by Jordan Alexander. It’s crafted in 18-karat white gold with 0.81 carats of pavé diamonds on the leaves and 0.51 carats of baguette diamonds in lieu of an average center stone arrangement. $7,825, Jordanalexanderjewelry.com

Yuta Ishihara, the designer of Japanese fine jewelry brand Shihara, designed this “Eternity” stack as a bridal option. Each of the 18-karat yellow gold rings features white diamonds on a different side of the band. $3,575 to $4,550 per ring, Shihara.com

The Sylva & Cie "Stella" ring is another style that shows colored diamonds can be even more appealing than white. It features a 12.34-carat flawless light brown marquise diamond with 3.15 carats of round brilliant surrounding diamonds, all set in 18-karat yellow gold. $514,600, Mitchellstores.com

Lizzie Mandler's 18-karat yellow gold eternity band is set with approximately four carats of trillion-cut white diamonds. “I created the alternating trillion eternity band to show clients that they could pack as much punch as they could with a three- or four-carat diamond, without having a large rock on their finger,” said Mandler. $22,000, Lizziemandler.com

Designer Baylee Zwart of Azlee seeks interesting diamond shapes for her bridal creations, like this shield diamond flanked by two tapered baguette diamonds, totaling 1.09 carats, and set in 18-karat yellow gold. “I think social media has really opened customers’ eyes and shown them that there are other ways of approaching engagement rings, rather than the traditional way,” said Zwart. Price upon request, Azleejewelry.com

Why not stand out from the crowd with a sapphire, instead of a diamond? Nikos Koulis' "Oui" engagement ring in 18-karat white gold with a 4.10-carat blue sapphire, black enamel and white diamonds is one-of-a-kind. $48,800, Bergdorfgoodman.com

Click through to see the best and most creative engagement rings for your loved one.























The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for marriage proposals (so it’s no surprise that Prince Harry recently popped the question to fiancée Meghan Markle), but that doesn’t mean engagement rings have to be predictable.

Rather than offering traditional diamond solitaire rings for brides, plenty of jewelry designers are creating pieces that haven’t been seen before.

“For decades the classic engagement ring has not changed, but the brides have,” noted Sylva Yepremian, the designer behind Sylva & Cie. “I find that the modern bride is looking for something as individual as her own self, and in my opinion, this is where the traditional engagement ring falls short of accomplishing its goal.” To meet the needs of modern brides, Yepremian and her fellow designers are dreaming up unique engagement styles that bend old-school rules: switching up yellow gold for white gold, à la Markle’s sparkler, or using colorful gemstones instead of traditional diamonds.

Alysa Teichman, vice president, business development of popular Dallas, Texas fine jewelry boutique Ylang 23, said that her fashion-forward clients are gravitating toward engagement rings that feature diamonds and gemstones set at off-kilter angles or that are placed above and below the band, rather than right on top. As stacking rings remain ever popular in fashion jewelry, women are also having fun curating their own bridal stacks instead of limiting themselves to the traditional engagement ring and wedding band pairing.

“Choosing a unique ring, or better yet, a unique stack, brings our customers so much joy,” said Teichman. “There is nothing better than knowing that you have created something that no one else in the world has.”

Designer Lizzie Mandler works one-on-one with her customers to create engagement styles that are completely tailored to their tastes. She explained that brides are open to re-thinking what a wedding ring can be, by substituting a stunning diamond eternity band for a diamond solitaire, for instance.

“I firmly believe that clients should get what they like,” Mandler said. “A woman’s engagement ring should be a piece that reflects her personality and style. I have seen an increase in women throwing out the tradition of a solitaire engagement ring and opting for something more suited to their lifestyle and/or budget by getting either a diamond eternity band or simply an interesting ring.”

Choosing a distinctive or unusual style doesn’t mean sacrificing a ring’s timeless appeal, however. Designer Eva Fehren has gained a cult following for her edgy bridal offerings that are more cool and minimalist than overtly romantic, but she always designs with the goal of creating an heirloom that will stand the test of time.

“The majority of our customers are looking for iconic, modern pieces that feel classic enough to pass on for generations,” Fehren explained, “but also represent their personal style and have thoughtful, sometimes irreverent details. We are always trying to walk the fine line between creating engagement rings are classic, while remaining effortlessly cool and modern.”

Whether a woman would describe her aesthetic as elegant or edgy, romantic or tough, today’s bride can find a ring that represents it all. Click through to see 27 stellar options for all kinds of brides-to-be.