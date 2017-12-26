‘Die Hard’ Screenwriter Settles the Christmas Movie Debate Once and for All

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? It’s probably the most popular film debate ever alongside the meaning of “Rosebud” and Star Trek vs. Star Wars. Every year around the holidays, fans reignite this 29-year-old argument to determine whether or not the Bruce Willis-led film deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life and other classic Christmas flicks.

One thing that is not up for debate: Die Hard is one of the greatest action movies of all time and is only topped in pure goodness by a lifetime’s supply of McDonalds french fries (a swimming pool filled with McNuggets would also suffice). But if you’re looking for some closure in the never-ending debate, screenwriter Steven E. de Souza has weighed in via Twitter.

One fan wrote, ““DH is about love, devotion, sacrifice, generosity, and resisting evil — how could it not be a Christmas movie?” In response, de Souza said, “Plus a woman about to give birth features prominently.” He also joked that Fox “rejected the Purim draft,” using the hashtag “Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie.”

Plus a woman about to give birth features prominently — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 24, 2017

Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 24, 2017

Despite being released in July 1988, Die Hard‘s Christmas Eve setting has always prompted the question of whether or not it’s a Christmas movie. Many fans argue that the timing and frequent references (“Now I’ve got a machine gun…Ho Ho Ho”) to the holiday qualify it for Christmas consideration. Many others argue that because it wasn’t released in December, it’s about as Christmas-y as Hanukkah. Where do you land on the spectrum?

Die Hard starred Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald Veljohnson and the late Allen Rickman, who practically invented the scene-stealing villain in this one. The film spawned one okay sequel, one great sequel and two really bad sequels. There may even be a Die Hard prequel in the works. Long live John McClane.