Will ‘Deadpool’ Still Be R-Rated Under Disney?

By now you’ve probably heard that Disney has completed its acquisition of key film and television assets of Twenty-First Century Fox in its never-ending quest to do battle against Netflix and eventually take over the world. While you’re all understandably concerned about anti-trust complications, the reduction of competition in the theatrical marketplace and the McDonaldsization of content, the biggest question here is obvious.

What’s going to happen to Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise? When word first broke last month that Disney was eyeing Fox, Reynolds responded appropriately to the effect it might have on his foul-mouthed hard R superhero series.

If this is true, I wonder how the fudge it would affect Deadpool? https://t.co/66RNUDU80S — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 6, 2017

Fortunately, Disney CEO Bob Iger assured the masses that Wade Wilson’s F-bombs and blood-soaked heroism isn’t going anywhere despite the PG-13 aura around the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It [Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool,” Iger said in a conference call with investors on Thursday, per THR. “As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

We can’t say we’re that surprised. While we did fret that Disney wouldn’t have the stones to make a raunchy action comedy, a violent neo-Western (Logan) or a straight up horror movie (2018’s The New Mutants), the box office success of Fox’s superhero genre flicks have assuaged mainstream doubts. Deadpool shocked everyone when it earned $783 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever and Logan crushed with $616 million globally. Both have received praise for taking the worn comic book genre in new directions and it’s great to hear that the family friendly Disney have taken notice.

After the news broke this morning, Reynolds again took to Twitter to offer his take.

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

Ah, don’t ever change you wonderfully disgusting unicorn.

Deadpool 2 will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.