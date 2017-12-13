Hollywood Is Really Happy That Doug Jones Beat Roy Moore

Hollywood has taken to Twitter to come out in support of Doug Jones after his surprising victory in the Alabama Senate race against Roy Moore. Captain America himself Chris Evans was joined on the social media platform by other A-listers such as Billy Crystal and Jessica Chastain to celebrate the first Democratic Senate win in the red state in 25 years.

On Tuesday night, the Associated Press had determined that Jones would win a tight race with 49.6 percent of the vote to Moore’s 48.8 percent, despite the latter receiving President Trump’s endorsement amid an ongoing sexual misconduct accusations.

The Twitter reactions came from an eclectic group of celebs that also included Will and Grace star Debra Messing, Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and even former vice president Joe Biden. Even Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Jones on his upset victory.

Moore has consistently denied the allegations of sexual misconduct that have come from nine women during his campaign. The accusers claimed he made unwanted sexual advances on them in the 1970s when he was in his 30s and many of them were teenagers. He has not been charged with any sort of crime related to these accusations.

Jones served as the United States Attorney for the Norther District of Alabama from 1997 to 2001. From that point, he worked in private practice until announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate special election in May 2017.

You can check out all of the Hollywood tweets below:

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

What are you going to tweet now potus? https://t.co/Keobk4TBUk — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 13, 2017

I’d like to second this emotion. Asking for a couple of friends … #BurnItDownSis https://t.co/Uu0NtWFR1x — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) December 13, 2017

Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017

Hey @MooreSenate, please don’t take the wrong way. But go fuck yourself. It’ll be the first time you’ll be doing that to someone your own age. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Thank you for everyone who canvassed & called & worked your asses off for Doug Jones to win. Thank you to Black voters who saved us again! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 13, 2017

I honestly don’t know what i would have done 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hYHyIrHAGG — Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) December 13, 2017

Holy shit!!!!! Does this mean I DON’T have to bury 2017 in the back yard?? Thank you, Alabama!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017

A Hanukkah Miracle!!! God bless Alabama & God Bless America. Tonight decency won. Humanity won.… https://t.co/mvSGcdznPl — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 13, 2017

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world." – Margaret Mead — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 13, 2017