Is 2017 Really the Year of Ed Sheeran?

According to Atlantic Records, 2017 is the year of Ed Sheeran. In fact, his record label proclaimed via email: “2017 IS THE YEAR OF ED SHEERAN,” which is a decidedly bold statement. After all, Lorde had what some might call the record of the year, with the poignant Melodrama. And even though Taylor Swift might not have a famous squad anymore, she did drop the oft-discussed Reputation at the tail end of ’17. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B made it all the way to number one on her red bottoms—although she still hasn’t received the Louboutin endorsement deal she’s been gunning for. Or, perhaps the year truly belonged to Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton, who was somehow named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive,” despite the fact that Armie Hammer is also very much alive. If we venture away from pop stars and into the realm of general celebrities, Prince Harry’s brand new fiancée Meghan Markle certainly had an eventful year.

But still, the red-headed troubadour is certainly still in the running. After all, his song “Shape of You” was certainly inescapable, especially to anyone who spent time at boutique fitness classes. He cameoed on Game of Thrones, he grabbed a royal by the arm and convinced Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan to give him a “Galway Grill” tattoo.

Did the Grammy-winner really have the best year ever? There’s only one way to find out, by highlighting Sheeran’s hits, misses and faux pas in 2017.

Pro: “Shape of You” led Nielsen Music’s 2017 mid-year album charts.

While it’s been a while since I’ve heard the romantic refrain, “[t]he club isn’t the best place to find a lover so the bar is where I go,” perhaps it’s because I haven’t been working out enough. After all, the song came in at number one on Nielsen Music’s mid-year album charts, followed only by Justin Bieber’s remix of “Despacito.” Despite not hearing “Shape of You” in a while, Sheeran’s album ÷ (pronounced divide, because he’s the new Prince) has continued to climb since its release at number one in March.

Pro: ÷ dominated Billboard.



The man who looks like he wouldn’t wear shoes in the college dining hall made his way onto 16 year-end Billboard charts, including top artist of the year. “Shape of You” even became the most played Spotify song of all time, dethroning Drake’s “One Dance.”

Pro: His upcoming stadium tour is stopping in America’s biggest venues.

The only straight male member of Taylor Swift’s squad is premiering his North American roadshow at the Rose Bowl in California. He’s playing some of the most popular venues in the world, including the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.